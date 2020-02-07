https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-4-Pittsburgh-2-15036991.php
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 8 (Hedman, Johnson), 9:04. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 25 (Kucherov, Point), 12:55.
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 17 (Hornqvist, Letang), 9:25. 4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 14 (Palat, Hedman), 9:57.
Third Period_5, Pittsburgh, Marino 5 (Malkin), 3:20. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 25 (Hedman, Vasilevskiy), 19:27 (en).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-10-10_31. Tampa Bay 16-9-4_29.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 16-7-4 (28 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 28-9-3 (31-29).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:34.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brian Murphy.
