Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
|Indianapolis
|10
|17
|8
|0
|—
|35
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|7
|10
|—
|38
Ind_Johnson 46 pass from Brissett (McLaughlin kick), 12:45. Drive: 3 plays, 50 yards, 1:33. Key Play: Leonard 11 interception return to Indianapolis 50.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 50, 6:53. Drive: 7 plays, 16 yards, 2:41. Key Play: Brissett 9 pass to Doyle on 3rd-and-5.
TB_Winston 1 run (Gay kick), 1:41. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Barber 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Winston 15 pass to Godwin; Winston 31 pass to Perriman on 3rd-and-6; Winston 13 pass to Brate.
TB_Evans 61 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:06. Drive: 1 play, 61 yards, 00:09.
Ind_Mack 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 7:42. Drive: 10 plays, 47 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Brissett 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Brissett 9 run on 3rd-and-10; Brissett 9 run on 4th-and-1.
Ind_Leonard 80 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 2:32.
TB_Brate 3 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :38. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Winston 8 pass to Howard on 3rd-and-1; Winston 17 pass to Ogunbowale; Winston 11 pass to Brate; Winston 11 pass to Watson; Winston 10 pass to Watson on 3rd-and-10.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 19, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 00:38. Key Plays: Brissett 50 pass to Johnson; Brissett 9 pass to Campbell on 3rd-and-10; Brissett 2 run on 4th-and-1.
Ind_Pascal 12 pass from Brissett (Pascal pass from Brissett), 5:59. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Mack 13 run; Brissett 37 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-12.
TB_Watson 17 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:18. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Winston 33 pass to Howard; Winston 11 pass to Godwin.
TB_FG Gay 44, 13:00. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Winston 13 pass to Watson on 3rd-and-6; Winston 27 pass to Howard.
TB_Perriman 12 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:51. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Winston 27 pass to Perriman; Winston 4 pass to Ogunbowale on 4th-and-2.
A_50,232.
___
|Ind
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|29
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|7
|24
|Penalty
|3
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-16
|8-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-3
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|309
|542
|Total Plays
|59
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|66
|75
|Rushes
|22
|28
|Avg per rush
|3.0
|2.7
|NET YARDS PASSING
|243
|467
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-8
|1-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|251
|474
|Completed-Att.
|19-36
|35-49
|Had Intercepted
|0
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.6
|9.3
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-5-5
|7-7-7
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-44.3
|2-45.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|138
|29
|Punt Returns
|2-34
|2-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Interceptions
|3-104
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-35
|6-104
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|25:45
|34:15
___
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 13-38, Brissett 4-26, Wilkins 1-1, Hines 4-1. Tampa Bay, Jones 11-36, Barber 11-34, Winston 6-5.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 19-36-0-251. Tampa Bay, Winston 33-45-3-456, Griffin 2-4-0-18.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 5-74, Hines 4-24, Johnson 3-105, Campbell 3-12, Doyle 2-27, Alie-Cox 1-8, Travis 1-1. Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-91, Watson 5-59, Ogunbowale 5-48, Howard 4-73, Brate 4-30, Jones 4-23, Perriman 3-70, Barber 2-19, Evans 1-61.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 2-34. Tampa Bay, Watson 2-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, None. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 1-26.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Willis 9-2-0, Hooker 9-1-0, Odum 5-0-0, Ya-Sin 4-0-0, Leonard 3-6-0, Milligan 3-0-0, Walker 2-4-0, Houston 2-3-1, Autry 2-2-0, Geathers 2-0-0, Okereke 2-0-0, Desir 1-3-0, Hunt 1-1-0, Lewis 1-1-0, Stewart 1-1-0, Sheard 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, Whitehead 6-3-0, Barrett 5-2-.5, Davis 5-0-0, Adams 4-0-0, David 3-3-0, White 3-2-0, Edwards 2-1-0, Murphy-Bunting 1-1-0, Dean 1-0-0, Pierre-Paul 1-0-0, Suh 1-0-0, Gholston 0-1-.5, Allen 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, Leonard 2-91, Hooker 1-13. Tampa Bay, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 47.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Bill Schuster, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Charles Stewart.