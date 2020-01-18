FG FT Reb
TULSA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rachal 36 7-14 2-4 2-7 3 1 16
Horne 34 7-14 0-0 1-5 2 1 16
Joiner 31 1-3 0-1 1-7 4 2 3
Jackson 28 3-6 1-2 1-5 4 1 8
Igbanu 24 4-7 11-12 2-6 0 2 19
Hill 19 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Korita 15 0-3 2-2 0-2 0 1 2
Ugboh 10 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Earley 3 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-50 16-21 10-39 13 11 67

Percentages: FG .460, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Horne 2-6, Hill 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Joiner 1-3, Rachal 0-1, Korita 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hill).

Turnovers: 14 (Joiner 4, Rachal 3, Korita 2, Earley, Hill, Igbanu, Jackson, Ugboh).

Steals: 6 (Igbanu 2, Hill, Jackson, Joiner, Rachal).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TULANE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hightower 39 6-11 2-5 1-3 0 1 14
Lawson 38 6-16 0-0 1-6 1 2 15
Thompson 31 3-7 4-6 0-2 5 3 10
Walker 25 3-9 0-0 0-1 3 1 8
Days 24 1-1 0-0 3-5 0 5 2
Thomas 19 1-8 0-0 1-3 0 1 3
Zhang 13 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
McGee 9 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Ali 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-55 6-11 7-25 9 18 54

Percentages: FG .382, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Lawson 3-8, Walker 2-6, Thomas 1-6, Hightower 0-2, Thompson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Days 2, Lawson).

Turnovers: 11 (Hightower 3, Thompson 3, Days 2, Lawson 2, Walker).

Steals: 8 (Walker 2, Zhang 2, Ali, Lawson, McGee, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulsa 26 41 67
Tulane 26 28 54

A_2,189 (4,100).