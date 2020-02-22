Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TULANE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hightower 35 7-16 3-4 1-3 5 1 18
Thompson 34 6-13 3-4 2-9 1 2 15
Walker 32 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 2 5
Lawson 38 7-14 2-2 0-4 2 0 21
Zhang 27 2-5 2-2 1-3 1 4 7
Thomas 23 1-4 5-5 0-3 0 1 8
Days 9 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 5 1
McGee 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-57 16-19 4-26 11 15 75

Percentages: FG .439, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Lawson 5-7, Thomas 1-2, Walker 1-2, Zhang 1-3, Hightower 1-7, McGee 0-1, Thompson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Zhang 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Hightower 4, Walker 3, Days 2, Thompson 2, Thomas, Zhang).

Steals: 13 (Walker 6, Hightower 4, Zhang 2, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UCF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smith 29 5-8 6-6 5-13 3 4 16
Green 34 5-13 0-0 0-1 2 0 12
Johnson 33 5-13 4-5 0-3 4 4 15
Mahan 35 5-9 0-0 3-6 3 4 12
Milon 24 3-7 0-0 0-0 1 2 9
DeJesus 21 1-4 1-2 0-0 2 0 3
Diggs 11 2-3 0-0 0-4 0 1 4
Ingram 7 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Bertz 6 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 3
Totals 200 27-60 11-13 8-30 17 16 74

Percentages: FG .450, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Milon 3-7, Mahan 2-4, Green 2-9, Bertz 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 2).

Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 5, DeJesus 4, Diggs 2, Mahan 2, Smith 2, Green, Ingram).

Steals: 7 (Smith 3, Bertz, Diggs, Green, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane 32 43 75
UCF 39 35 74

A_4,966 (9,465).