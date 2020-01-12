TEXAS 64, KANSAS ST. 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diarra
|36
|6-16
|2-4
|1-4
|5
|1
|14
|Stockard
|30
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|D.Gordon
|28
|4-5
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|9
|Sneed
|26
|1-8
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|1
|5
|Murphy
|24
|3-8
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|8
|McGuirl
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|A.Gordon
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Mawien
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Sloan
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|McAtee
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|5-9
|10-25
|9
|15
|50
Percentages: FG .370, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (D.Gordon 1-1, McGuirl 1-1, Sloan 1-1, Murphy 1-3, Sneed 1-5, A.Gordon 0-1, Diarra 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Stockard).
Turnovers: 15 (McGuirl 3, Stockard 3, D.Gordon 2, Mawien 2, Murphy 2, A.Gordon, Diarra, Sloan).
Steals: 11 (Stockard 3, D.Gordon 2, Murphy 2, Diarra, Mawien, McGuirl, Sneed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ramey
|35
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|8
|2
|11
|Coleman
|32
|4-12
|4-5
|1-2
|4
|2
|14
|Febres
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|10
|Sims
|29
|4-5
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|1
|8
|Hepa
|24
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|8
|A.Jones
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|K.Jones
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|0
|Baker
|9
|1-3
|0-4
|2-3
|1
|0
|3
|D.Williams
|6
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Hamm
|3
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-49
|6-12
|8-27
|16
|14
|64
Percentages: FG .490, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Ramey 3-5, Hepa 2-3, Coleman 2-5, Febres 2-5, Baker 1-2, A.Jones 0-1, D.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Febres 4, Sims 2, A.Jones, Hepa, K.Jones).
Turnovers: 19 (Sims 5, Ramey 4, D.Williams 3, K.Jones 2, A.Jones, Coleman, Febres, Hamm, Hepa).
Steals: 8 (Coleman 3, Ramey 2, Baker, Hepa, K.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas St.
|27
|23
|—
|50
|Texas
|31
|33
|—
|64
A_8,496 (16,540).