St. Louis-Colorado Runs

Cardinals third. Dakota Hudson grounds out to first base to Daniel Murphy. Dexter Fowler singles to shortstop. Kolten Wong lines out to second base to Trevor Story. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to left field. Dexter Fowler scores. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to Daniel Murphy.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Rockies 0.

Rockies fifth. Sam Hilliard walks. Tony Wolters doubles to deep right field. Sam Hilliard scores. Antonio Senzatela strikes out swinging. Trevor Story walks. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield, Dakota Hudson to Paul Goldschmidt. Trevor Story to second. Tony Wolters to third. Nolan Arenado is intentionally walked. Daniel Murphy flies out to deep left field to Marcell Ozuna.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 1, Rockies 1.

Rockies sixth. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. Ian Desmond homers to center field. Sam Hilliard doubles. Tony Wolters strikes out swinging. Yonder Alonso pinch-hitting for Antonio Senzatela. Yonder Alonso strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Cardinals 1.