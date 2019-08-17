Seattle-Toronto Runs

Mariners second. Kyle Seager lines out to right field to Billy McKinney. Austin Nola singles to third base. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Dee Gordon walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Austin Nola to third. Keon Broxton out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Derek Fisher. Austin Nola scores. Dylan Moore walks. Dee Gordon to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Tim Lopes lines out to deep right field to Billy McKinney.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 1, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays second. Rowdy Tellez lines out to left field to Tim Lopes. Randal Grichuk grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Austin Nola. Justin Smoak doubles to deep right center field. Derek Fisher walks. Billy McKinney singles to right field. Derek Fisher to third. Justin Smoak scores. Reese McGuire grounds out to shallow right field, Dee Gordon to Austin Nola.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Blue jays 1.

Mariners fourth. Austin Nola homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep left center field. Dee Gordon grounds out to second base, Cavan Biggio to Rowdy Tellez. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Keon Broxton out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Billy McKinney. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Dylan Moore pops out to Reese McGuire.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fifth. Billy McKinney grounds out to second base, Dee Gordon to Austin Nola. Reese McGuire grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Seager to Austin Nola. Bo Bichette homers to center field. Cavan Biggio singles to center field. Brandon Drury doubles to deep right center field. Cavan Biggio to third. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow right field, Dee Gordon to Austin Nola.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays seventh. Reese McGuire homers to right field. Bo Bichette grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Austin Nola. Cavan Biggio called out on strikes. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Blue jays 3.

Mariners eighth. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow right field, Cavan Biggio to Rowdy Tellez. Omar Narvaez grounds out to shallow right field, Cavan Biggio to Rowdy Tellez. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Austin Nola strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Blue jays 3.