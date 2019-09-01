Seattle-Texas Runs

Mariners first. Mallex Smith hit by pitch. Tim Lopes singles to right center field. Mallex Smith to second. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging. Omar Narvaez walks. Tim Lopes to second. Mallex Smith to third. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Tim Lopes to third. Mallex Smith scores. Dylan Moore singles to shortstop. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Tim Lopes scores. Dee Gordon singles to center field. Dylan Moore to third. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Omar Narvaez scores. Braden Bishop pops out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers first. Delino DeShields singles to center field. Danny Santana singles to right field. Delino DeShields to second. Elvis Andrus flies out to deep left field to Tim Lopes. Danny Santana to second. Delino DeShields to third. Nick Solak hit by pitch. Rougned Odor grounds out to first base, Daniel Vogelbach to Yusei Kikuchi. Nick Solak to second. Danny Santana to third. Delino DeShields scores. Logan Forsythe flies out to deep right field to Mallex Smith.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 1.

Mariners third. Tom Murphy homers to center field. Daniel Vogelbach homers to right field. Dylan Moore called out on strikes. Dee Gordon pops out to shallow right field to Rougned Odor. Braden Bishop flies out to shallow right field to Danny Santana.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Rangers 1.

Rangers third. Danny Santana grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Seager to Daniel Vogelbach. Elvis Andrus singles to center field. Nick Solak triples to deep right field. Elvis Andrus scores. Rougned Odor grounds out to second base, Dylan Moore to Daniel Vogelbach. Nick Solak scores. Logan Forsythe grounds out to shortstop, Dylan Moore to Daniel Vogelbach.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Rangers 3.

Mariners fifth. Omar Narvaez flies out to deep center field to Delino DeShields. Tom Murphy grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Logan Forsythe. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Dee Gordon singles to second base. Dylan Moore to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Braden Bishop walks. Dee Gordon to second. Dylan Moore to third. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Mallex Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Jeffrey Springs to Logan Forsythe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 7, Rangers 3.

Mariners eighth. Mallex Smith singles to shortstop. Tim Lopes singles to deep left field. Mallex Smith to second. Kyle Seager homers to center field. Tim Lopes scores. Mallex Smith scores. Omar Narvaez hit by pitch. Tom Murphy flies out to right field to Danny Santana. Daniel Vogelbach singles to right center field. Omar Narvaez to third. Dylan Moore walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Dee Gordon lines out to first base to Logan Forsythe. Dylan Moore doubled off first.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 10, Rangers 3.

Mariners ninth. Braden Bishop grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Ronald Guzman. Mallex Smith singles to right field. Tim Lopes doubles to right center field. Mallex Smith scores. Kyle Seager walks. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging. Tom Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Ronald Guzman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 11, Rangers 3.