San Jose Sharks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 17, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|65
|Erik Karlsson
|56
|6
|34
|40
|-15
|16
|1
|1
|0
|120
|.050
|D
|88
|Brent Burns
|58
|12
|27
|39
|-20
|30
|5
|0
|1
|178
|.067
|F
|28
|Timo Meier
|58
|19
|19
|38
|-16
|38
|2
|0
|2
|151
|.126
|F
|9
|Evander Kane
|54
|21
|16
|37
|-9
|110
|11
|2
|5
|169
|.124
|F
|39
|Logan Couture
|45
|14
|22
|36
|-1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|110
|.127
|F
|48
|Tomas Hertl
|48
|16
|20
|36
|-18
|16
|2
|2
|1
|117
|.137
|F
|62
|Kevin Labanc
|58
|13
|17
|30
|-21
|36
|2
|0
|3
|148
|.088
|F
|23
|Barclay Goodrow
|58
|8
|16
|24
|-4
|80
|0
|0
|2
|85
|.094
|F
|19
|Joe Thornton
|58
|2
|22
|24
|-12
|32
|1
|0
|1
|60
|.033
|F
|12
|Patrick Marleau
|54
|10
|10
|20
|-2
|12
|1
|0
|3
|94
|.106
|D
|4
|Brenden Dillon
|58
|1
|13
|14
|1
|83
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.021
|D
|44
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|58
|5
|8
|13
|-6
|10
|0
|1
|1
|58
|.086
|F
|20
|Marcus Sorensen
|54
|6
|6
|12
|-9
|22
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.092
|F
|68
|Melker Karlsson
|54
|5
|5
|10
|-8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.104
|F
|7
|Dylan Gambrell
|38
|3
|6
|9
|-8
|15
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.120
|D
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|52
|1
|6
|7
|-14
|20
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.021
|D
|51
|Radim Simek
|36
|1
|6
|7
|-12
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|11
|Stefan Noesen
|22
|4
|1
|5
|-5
|26
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.114
|F
|46
|Joel Kellman
|19
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|.091
|F
|40
|Antti Suomela
|13
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|70
|Alexander True
|5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|45
|Lean Bergmann
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|22
|Jonny Brodzinski
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|73
|Noah Gregor
|18
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|72
|Tim Heed
|26
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|84
|Maxim Letunov
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|86
|Joachim Blichfeld
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|47
|Trevor Carrick
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|67
|Jacob Middleton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|5
|Dalton Prout
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|52
|Lukas Radil
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|75
|Danil Yurtaykin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|150
|267
|417
|-196
|638
|25
|6
|24
|1693
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|188
|313
|501
|174
|580
|27
|6
|31
|1787
|.105
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Martin Jones
|34
|1945
|3.15
|14
|17
|2
|1
|102
|958
|0.894
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Aaron Dell
|28
|1538
|2.85
|12
|11
|2
|0
|73
|816
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|3512
|3.02
|26
|28
|4
|1
|175
|1774
|.895
|150
|267
|638
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|3512
|2.47
|32
|20
|6
|3
|143
|1686
|.911
|188
|313
|580
