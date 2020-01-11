THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2020

San Jose Sharks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 39 Logan Couture 45 14 22 36 -1 18 0 0 2 110 .127
F 48 Tomas Hertl 42 15 19 34 -17 14 2 2 1 99 .152
F 9 Evander Kane 43 18 15 33 -2 89 9 2 4 138 .130
D 65 Erik Karlsson 45 5 28 33 -14 14 1 1 0 103 .049
D 88 Brent Burns 46 8 22 30 -21 28 4 0 1 136 .059
F 28 Timo Meier 46 15 14 29 -10 20 2 0 1 116 .129
F 62 Kevin Labanc 46 10 13 23 -21 30 2 0 3 114 .088
F 23 Barclay Goodrow 46 7 13 20 0 63 0 0 2 66 .106
F 19 Joe Thornton 46 2 17 19 -9 28 1 0 1 48 .042
F 12 Patrick Marleau 42 7 8 15 -3 10 1 0 1 71 .099
D 4 Brenden Dillon 46 1 10 11 -1 57 0 0 0 42 .024
F 20 Marcus Sorensen 43 5 5 10 -11 20 0 0 0 48 .104
D 44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 46 5 5 10 -7 2 0 1 1 47 .106
D 38 Mario Ferraro 40 1 6 7 -10 18 0 0 0 37 .027
F 68 Melker Karlsson 42 3 4 7 -10 12 0 0 0 26 .115
D 51 Radim Simek 24 1 6 7 -12 10 0 0 0 21 .048
F 7 Dylan Gambrell 30 2 4 6 -11 13 0 0 0 19 .105
F 46 Joel Kellman 10 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 7 .143
F 45 Lean Bergmann 8 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 9 .000
F 22 Jonny Brodzinski 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 73 Noah Gregor 18 1 0 1 -5 2 0 0 0 17 .059
D 72 Tim Heed 24 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 26 .000
F 11 Stefan Noesen 10 1 0 1 -5 6 0 0 0 13 .077
F 40 Antti Suomela 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 .000
F 86 Joachim Blichfeld 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 47 Trevor Carrick 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 1 .000
D 67 Jacob Middleton 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 5 Dalton Prout 2 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 2 .000
F 52 Lukas Radil 14 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 12 .000
F 75 Danil Yurtaykin 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 122 217 339 -182 496 22 6 18 1344 .091
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 151 249 400 167 462 17 4 25 1384 .109

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Martin Jones 31 1766 3.19 13 15 2 0 94 857 0.89 0 1 0
30 Aaron Dell 19 1003 2.87 7 7 2 0 48 518 0.907 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 46 2792 3.09 20 22 4 0 142 1375 .891 122 217 496
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2792 2.52 26 14 6 1 116 1338 .909 151 249 462