San Jose Sharks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|39
|Logan Couture
|45
|14
|22
|36
|-1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|110
|.127
|F
|48
|Tomas Hertl
|42
|15
|19
|34
|-17
|14
|2
|2
|1
|99
|.152
|F
|9
|Evander Kane
|43
|18
|15
|33
|-2
|89
|9
|2
|4
|138
|.130
|D
|65
|Erik Karlsson
|45
|5
|28
|33
|-14
|14
|1
|1
|0
|103
|.049
|D
|88
|Brent Burns
|46
|8
|22
|30
|-21
|28
|4
|0
|1
|136
|.059
|F
|28
|Timo Meier
|46
|15
|14
|29
|-10
|20
|2
|0
|1
|116
|.129
|F
|62
|Kevin Labanc
|46
|10
|13
|23
|-21
|30
|2
|0
|3
|114
|.088
|F
|23
|Barclay Goodrow
|46
|7
|13
|20
|0
|63
|0
|0
|2
|66
|.106
|F
|19
|Joe Thornton
|46
|2
|17
|19
|-9
|28
|1
|0
|1
|48
|.042
|F
|12
|Patrick Marleau
|42
|7
|8
|15
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|71
|.099
|D
|4
|Brenden Dillon
|46
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|57
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|20
|Marcus Sorensen
|43
|5
|5
|10
|-11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.104
|D
|44
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|46
|5
|5
|10
|-7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|47
|.106
|D
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|40
|1
|6
|7
|-10
|18
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.027
|F
|68
|Melker Karlsson
|42
|3
|4
|7
|-10
|12
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|D
|51
|Radim Simek
|24
|1
|6
|7
|-12
|10
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|7
|Dylan Gambrell
|30
|2
|4
|6
|-11
|13
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|F
|46
|Joel Kellman
|10
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|.143
|F
|45
|Lean Bergmann
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|22
|Jonny Brodzinski
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|73
|Noah Gregor
|18
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|72
|Tim Heed
|24
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|11
|Stefan Noesen
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|40
|Antti Suomela
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|86
|Joachim Blichfeld
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|47
|Trevor Carrick
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|67
|Jacob Middleton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|5
|Dalton Prout
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|52
|Lukas Radil
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|75
|Danil Yurtaykin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|122
|217
|339
|-182
|496
|22
|6
|18
|1344
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|151
|249
|400
|167
|462
|17
|4
|25
|1384
|.109
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Martin Jones
|31
|1766
|3.19
|13
|15
|2
|0
|94
|857
|0.89
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Aaron Dell
|19
|1003
|2.87
|7
|7
|2
|0
|48
|518
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2792
|3.09
|20
|22
|4
|0
|142
|1375
|.891
|122
|217
|496
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2792
|2.52
|26
|14
|6
|1
|116
|1338
|.909
|151
|249
|462
