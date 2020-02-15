https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/San-Jose-3-Winnipeg-2-15058264.php
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2
Recommended Video:
|San Jose
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Winnipeg
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, San Jose, Sorensen 6 (Gambrell, True), 14:51.
Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Connor 29 (Wheeler, Pionk), 8:21 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 18 (Ehlers, Copp), 9:47.
Third Period_4, San Jose, M.Karlsson 4 (Noesen, Kellman), 5:18. 5, San Jose, Meier 19 (Burns, Labanc), 6:47.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-11-11_35. Winnipeg 3-11-18_32.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.
Goalies_San Jose, Dell 12-11-2 (32 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 24-18-5 (35-32).
A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:31.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Travis Gawryletz.
View Comments