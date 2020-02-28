Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 58 32.7 419-975 .430 220-564 105-124 .847 1163 20.1
Fox 39 31.6 280-594 .471 40-127 176-263 .669 776 19.9
Barnes 58 34.9 303-655 .463 84-223 180-224 .804 870 15.0
Bogdanovic 47 28.3 246-573 .429 120-334 65-91 .714 677 14.4
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 58 28.5 265-548 .484 119-267 53-64 .828 702 12.1
Bazemore 15 21.6 49-121 .405 16-41 37-53 .698 151 10.1
Giles 32 14.2 89-161 .553 0-0 28-38 .737 206 6.4
Joseph 58 24.6 144-345 .417 43-124 42-52 .808 373 6.4
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Len 3 17.7 5-11 .455 0-0 4-5 .800 14 4.7
Ferrell 43 11.2 67-168 .399 19-68 30-35 .857 183 4.3
Parker 1 15.0 1-6 .167 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 4.0
James 33 6.6 33-78 .423 9-26 10-21 .476 85 2.6
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Jeffries 6 3.2 3-7 .429 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.2
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 58 242.6 2333-5097 .458 735-2018 887-1167 .760 6288 108.4
OPPONENTS 58 242.6 2311-4939 .468 697-1978 1098-1377 .797 6417 110.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 54 228 282 4.9 184 3.2 141 0 53 139 17
Fox 26 133 159 4.1 269 6.9 112 0 56 127 21
Barnes 53 221 274 4.7 133 2.3 75 0 33 72 9
Bogdanovic 16 131 147 3.1 146 3.1 102 0 45 82 11
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 97 272 369 6.4 164 2.8 179 0 49 84 32
Bazemore 9 60 69 4.6 16 1.1 43 0 18 16 6
Giles 28 101 129 4.0 43 1.3 82 0 15 29 12
Joseph 34 118 152 2.6 201 3.5 112 0 41 60 18
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Len 9 14 23 7.7 1 .3 8 0 1 5 4
Ferrell 6 42 48 1.1 59 1.4 31 0 14 25 4
Parker 0 4 4 4.0 2 2.0 1 0 0 0 0
James 6 24 30 .9 16 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Jeffries 1 0 1 .2 1 .2 3 0 1 0 0
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 558 1888 2446 42.2 1355 23.4 1274 0 435 843 245
OPPONENTS 531 2005 2536 43.7 1419 24.5 1119 2 451 888 256