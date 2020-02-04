Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Covington 30:23 6-15 0-0 3-8 2 3 15
Wiggins 35:29 3-11 4-6 2-6 5 4 10
Towns 37:22 7-17 5-7 3-10 6 5 22
Culver 17:34 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Napier 28:49 5-13 5-5 0-3 7 2 17
Okogie 26:24 4-8 4-4 1-4 1 3 12
Martin 19:57 5-6 0-0 2-5 1 2 12
McLaughlin 19:11 3-4 2-4 1-1 2 2 9
Dieng 10:31 2-4 2-2 2-6 0 1 7
Bell 9:10 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Bates-Diop 5:10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 37-85 22-28 14-45 25 25 109

Percentages: FG .435, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Towns 3-6, Covington 3-9, Martin 2-3, Napier 2-10, Culver 1-1, Dieng 1-1, McLaughlin 1-2, Bates-Diop 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Wiggins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Towns 2, Bell, Covington, Dieng, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 16 (Wiggins 5, Towns 3, Dieng 2, McLaughlin 2, Covington, Culver, Napier, Okogie).

Steals: 12 (Covington 3, Culver 2, McLaughlin 2, Okogie 2, Dieng, Towns, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 34:13 5-11 1-2 1-5 7 0 14
Bjelica 27:17 5-9 0-0 1-3 2 1 12
Dedmon 34:56 2-8 0-0 4-12 3 4 4
Bogdanovic 31:03 5-7 9-11 0-2 3 3 23
Fox 34:26 10-16 8-12 0-3 5 3 31
Bazemore 23:57 1-5 2-2 1-6 1 1 4
Hield 19:50 6-12 2-3 0-2 3 2 16
Joseph 15:09 1-2 1-1 0-0 2 2 3
Giles III 12:53 3-4 0-0 0-1 0 4 6
Tolliver 6:16 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 38-75 23-31 7-34 26 20 113

Percentages: FG .507, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Bogdanovic 4-5, Barnes 3-4, Fox 3-4, Bjelica 2-4, Hield 2-5, Bazemore 0-1, Tolliver 0-1, Dedmon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Dedmon 5, Bazemore, Bjelica).

Turnovers: 16 (Fox 5, Dedmon 4, Giles III 2, Hield 2, Barnes, Bazemore, Bogdanovic).

Steals: 7 (Dedmon 2, Fox 2, Bazemore, Bjelica, Hield).

Technical Fouls: None

Minnesota 20 30 34 25 109
Sacramento 29 36 28 20 113

A_15,819 (17,608). T_2:23.