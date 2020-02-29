Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 32:30 1-6 5-6 1-4 2 1 7
Bjelica 33:16 5-15 1-2 2-11 2 2 13
Giles III 30:31 8-14 0-0 1-5 2 3 16
Bogdanovic 27:03 1-9 2-2 1-8 4 1 5
Fox 33:04 10-19 2-3 1-4 5 3 25
Bazemore 29:02 5-9 1-2 0-4 0 2 13
Hield 23:10 4-12 4-4 0-4 2 2 14
Len 16:24 3-3 0-0 2-7 3 1 6
Joseph 15:00 1-4 2-2 0-0 4 1 5
Totals 240:00 38-91 17-21 8-47 24 16 104

Percentages: FG .418, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 11-38, .289 (Fox 3-6, Bazemore 2-4, Bjelica 2-8, Hield 2-8, Joseph 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-7, Barnes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bazemore, Giles III, Len).

Turnovers: 9 (Barnes 3, Bazemore, Bjelica, Fox, Giles III, Hield, Len).

Steals: 11 (Bazemore 2, Fox 2, Barnes, Bjelica, Bogdanovic, Giles III, Hield, Joseph, Len).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 33:13 2-5 0-0 0-3 3 1 4
Brooks 39:45 12-22 5-5 2-2 1 6 32
Valanciunas 32:15 4-14 4-4 6-25 0 1 13
Melton 24:45 4-7 0-0 1-6 6 4 10
Morant 35:19 7-17 5-7 1-3 11 2 20
Jackson 24:00 4-10 0-0 0-3 3 0 9
Dieng 22:38 2-7 1-2 0-7 0 0 5
Jones 19:21 3-7 0-0 0-2 3 1 6
Konchar 4:22 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Watanabe 4:22 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 39-91 15-20 10-52 27 16 101

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Brooks 3-7, Melton 2-3, Valanciunas 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Morant 1-5, Konchar 0-1, Jones 0-2, Dieng 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Valanciunas 2, Anderson, Brooks, Dieng).

Turnovers: 12 (Melton 3, Brooks 2, Jones 2, Morant 2, Dieng, Jackson, Valanciunas).

Steals: 7 (Jackson 3, Anderson, Dieng, Jones, Konchar).

Technical Fouls: None..

Sacramento 21 29 31 23 104
Memphis 30 17 28 26 101

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:19.