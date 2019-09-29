G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Morton,Prairie View 5 189 1,487 297.4
Johnson,Texas Southern 4 184 1,167 291.8
Glass,Alabama A&M 5 208 1,435 287.0
Hickbotto,Grambling 4 187 966 241.5
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 4 211 852 213.0
Davis,Alabama St. 4 147 844 211.0
Harper,Alcorn 4 111 840 210.0
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 100 856 171.2

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Bentley,Alabama A&M 5 0 0 0 54 10.8
Tucker,Prairie View 5 0 0 0 42 8.4
Garcia II,Texas Southern 4 12 7 8 32 8.0
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Duffey,Alcorn 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Corey,Alabama A&M 5 22 1 2 31 6.2
McCulloug,Alcorn 5 20 4 8 31 6.2

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 5 81 662 7 132.4
Bentley,Alabama A&M 5 94 512 8 102.4
Johnson,Jackson St. 3 49 283 2 94.3
Williams,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 49 339 3 84.8
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 80 382 5 76.4
Duffey,Alcorn 5 74 344 4 68.8
Benn,Southern U. 5 67 322 3 64.4
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 4 67 253 4 63.3
Hickbotto,Grambling 4 49 228 0 57.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Harper,Alcorn 4 96 60 2 809 10 163.5
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 89 56 5 850 6 154.2
Glass,Alabama A&M 5 180 117 5 1,460 14 153.2
Johnson,Texas Southern 4 134 83 2 1,161 7 149.0
Morton,Prairie View 5 143 88 7 1,218 10 146.4
Davis,Alabama St. 4 118 69 5 840 8 132.2
Ponder,Jackson St. 4 81 42 0 511 4 121.1
Skelton,Southern U. 5 86 50 2 525 4 120.1
Hickbotto,Grambling 4 138 84 2 738 4 112.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Corley,Texas Southern 4 25 352 6.3
Dickson,Texas Southern 4 21 408 5.3
Moore,Alabama A&M 5 26 482 5.2
Wallace,Prairie View 5 26 339 5.2
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 24 453 4.8
Clayton,Mississippi Val. 4 19 151 4.8
Newman,Jackson St. 3 14 151 4.7
Hixon,Alabama St. 4 18 230 4.5
Jefferson,Alabama St. 4 18 351 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Dickson,Texas Southern 4 21 408 102.0
Moore,Alabama A&M 5 26 482 96.4
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 24 453 90.6
Corley,Texas Southern 4 25 352 88.0
Jefferson,Alabama St. 4 18 351 87.8
Mullins,Prairie View 5 18 346 69.2
Wallace,Prairie View 5 26 339 67.8
Bowie,Jackson St. 3 11 199 66.3
Ibrahim,Alabama A&M 4 16 262 65.5
Blair,Alcorn 5 15 317 63.4

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
McWilliam,Grambling 4 2 96 1 .5
Cole,Alcorn 5 2 18 0 .4
Fletcher,Alabama A&M 5 2 38 0 .4
Pappillio,Southern U. 5 2 22 0 .4
Smith,Southern U. 5 2 0 0 .4
Edward,Texas Southern 3 1 0 0 .3
Daigle,Texas Southern 4 1 19 0 .3
Davis,Southern U. 4 1 21 0 .3
Jones,Mississippi Val. 4 1 35 0 .3
King,Alabama St. 4 1 0 0 .3
Mitchell,Jackson St. 4 1 0 0 .3
Murphy,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 1 5 0 .3
Sylvestre,Mississippi Val. 4 1 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Crabb,Alabama St. 4 5 47 9.4
Morrison,Alcorn 5 6 47 7.8
Quarles,Alabama A&M 5 6 -14 -2.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Tucker,Prairie View 5 9 219 24.3
Quarles,Alabama A&M 5 12 287 23.9
Clayton,Mississippi Val. 4 6 137 22.8
Williams,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 10 219 21.9
Thomas,Southern U. 4 7 146 20.9
Morrison,Alcorn 5 8 142 17.8
Cook,Texas Southern 4 9 147 16.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Craven,Alabama St. 4 21 47.1
Corey,Alabama A&M 5 21 42.1
McCulloug,Alcorn 5 27 42.0
Mendez,Grambling 4 17 40.1
Pini,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 28 39.3
Read,Mississippi Val. 4 33 37.2
Russo,Texas Southern 4 27 35.4

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Garcia II,Texas Southern 4 7 8 .000 1.75
McCulloug,Alcorn 5 4 8 .000 .80
Urban,Grambling 4 3 7 .000 .75
Salazar,Jackson St. 3 2 5 .000 .67
Fontenot,Southern U. 5 3 5 .000 .60
Hanson,Alabama St. 4 2 3 .000 .50
Martinez,Prairie View 4 2 3 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 5 662 49 25 219 0 99 955 191.00
Williams,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 339 55 0 219 0 65 613 153.25
Bentley,Alabama A&M 5 512 95 0 58 0 103 665 133.00
Dickson,Texas Southern 4 0 408 0 17 0 22 425 106.25
Johnson,Jackson St. 3 283 -3 0 38 0 52 318 106.00
Duffey,Alcorn 5 344 140 0 31 0 91 515 103.00
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 382 129 0 0 0 89 511 102.20
Quarles,Alabama A&M 5 199 27 -14 287 0 62 499 99.80