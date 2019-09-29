https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SWAC-Individual-Leaders-14477377.php
SWAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Morton,Prairie View
|5
|189
|1,487
|297.4
|Johnson,Texas Southern
|4
|184
|1,167
|291.8
|Glass,Alabama A&M
|5
|208
|1,435
|287.0
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|4
|187
|966
|241.5
|Bryant,Mississippi Val.
|4
|211
|852
|213.0
|Davis,Alabama St.
|4
|147
|844
|211.0
|Harper,Alcorn
|4
|111
|840
|210.0
|Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|100
|856
|171.2
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|5
|0
|0
|0
|54
|10.8
|Tucker,Prairie View
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Garcia II,Texas Southern
|4
|12
|7
|8
|32
|8.0
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Duffey,Alcorn
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Corey,Alabama A&M
|5
|22
|1
|2
|31
|6.2
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|5
|20
|4
|8
|31
|6.2
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Tucker,Prairie View
|5
|81
|662
|7
|132.4
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|5
|94
|512
|8
|102.4
|Johnson,Jackson St.
|3
|49
|283
|2
|94.3
|Williams,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|49
|339
|3
|84.8
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|80
|382
|5
|76.4
|Duffey,Alcorn
|5
|74
|344
|4
|68.8
|Benn,Southern U.
|5
|67
|322
|3
|64.4
|Bryant,Mississippi Val.
|4
|67
|253
|4
|63.3
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|4
|49
|228
|0
|57.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Harper,Alcorn
|4
|96
|60
|2
|809
|10
|163.5
|Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|89
|56
|5
|850
|6
|154.2
|Glass,Alabama A&M
|5
|180
|117
|5
|1,460
|14
|153.2
|Johnson,Texas Southern
|4
|134
|83
|2
|1,161
|7
|149.0
|Morton,Prairie View
|5
|143
|88
|7
|1,218
|10
|146.4
|Davis,Alabama St.
|4
|118
|69
|5
|840
|8
|132.2
|Ponder,Jackson St.
|4
|81
|42
|0
|511
|4
|121.1
|Skelton,Southern U.
|5
|86
|50
|2
|525
|4
|120.1
|Hickbotto,Grambling
|4
|138
|84
|2
|738
|4
|112.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Corley,Texas Southern
|4
|25
|352
|6.3
|Dickson,Texas Southern
|4
|21
|408
|5.3
|Moore,Alabama A&M
|5
|26
|482
|5.2
|Wallace,Prairie View
|5
|26
|339
|5.2
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|24
|453
|4.8
|Clayton,Mississippi Val.
|4
|19
|151
|4.8
|Newman,Jackson St.
|3
|14
|151
|4.7
|Hixon,Alabama St.
|4
|18
|230
|4.5
|Jefferson,Alabama St.
|4
|18
|351
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Dickson,Texas Southern
|4
|21
|408
|102.0
|Moore,Alabama A&M
|5
|26
|482
|96.4
|Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|24
|453
|90.6
|Corley,Texas Southern
|4
|25
|352
|88.0
|Jefferson,Alabama St.
|4
|18
|351
|87.8
|Mullins,Prairie View
|5
|18
|346
|69.2
|Wallace,Prairie View
|5
|26
|339
|67.8
|Bowie,Jackson St.
|3
|11
|199
|66.3
|Ibrahim,Alabama A&M
|4
|16
|262
|65.5
|Blair,Alcorn
|5
|15
|317
|63.4
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|McWilliam,Grambling
|4
|2
|96
|1
|.5
|Cole,Alcorn
|5
|2
|18
|0
|.4
|Fletcher,Alabama A&M
|5
|2
|38
|0
|.4
|Pappillio,Southern U.
|5
|2
|22
|0
|.4
|Smith,Southern U.
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Edward,Texas Southern
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Daigle,Texas Southern
|4
|1
|19
|0
|.3
|Davis,Southern U.
|4
|1
|21
|0
|.3
|Jones,Mississippi Val.
|4
|1
|35
|0
|.3
|King,Alabama St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Mitchell,Jackson St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Murphy,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|1
|5
|0
|.3
|Sylvestre,Mississippi Val.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Crabb,Alabama St.
|4
|5
|47
|9.4
|Morrison,Alcorn
|5
|6
|47
|7.8
|Quarles,Alabama A&M
|5
|6
|-14
|-2.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Tucker,Prairie View
|5
|9
|219
|24.3
|Quarles,Alabama A&M
|5
|12
|287
|23.9
|Clayton,Mississippi Val.
|4
|6
|137
|22.8
|Williams,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|10
|219
|21.9
|Thomas,Southern U.
|4
|7
|146
|20.9
|Morrison,Alcorn
|5
|8
|142
|17.8
|Cook,Texas Southern
|4
|9
|147
|16.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Craven,Alabama St.
|4
|21
|47.1
|Corey,Alabama A&M
|5
|21
|42.1
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|5
|27
|42.0
|Mendez,Grambling
|4
|17
|40.1
|Pini,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|28
|39.3
|Read,Mississippi Val.
|4
|33
|37.2
|Russo,Texas Southern
|4
|27
|35.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Garcia II,Texas Southern
|4
|7
|8
|.000
|1.75
|McCulloug,Alcorn
|5
|4
|8
|.000
|.80
|Urban,Grambling
|4
|3
|7
|.000
|.75
|Salazar,Jackson St.
|3
|2
|5
|.000
|.67
|Fontenot,Southern U.
|5
|3
|5
|.000
|.60
|Hanson,Alabama St.
|4
|2
|3
|.000
|.50
|Martinez,Prairie View
|4
|2
|3
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Tucker,Prairie View
|5
|662
|49
|25
|219
|0
|99
|955
|191.00
|Williams,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|339
|55
|0
|219
|0
|65
|613
|153.25
|Bentley,Alabama A&M
|5
|512
|95
|0
|58
|0
|103
|665
|133.00
|Dickson,Texas Southern
|4
|0
|408
|0
|17
|0
|22
|425
|106.25
|Johnson,Jackson St.
|3
|283
|-3
|0
|38
|0
|52
|318
|106.00
|Duffey,Alcorn
|5
|344
|140
|0
|31
|0
|91
|515
|103.00
|Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|382
|129
|0
|0
|0
|89
|511
|102.20
|Quarles,Alabama A&M
|5
|199
|27
|-14
|287
|0
|62
|499
|99.80
