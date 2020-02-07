Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
STETSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kabimba 28 4-10 1-2 3-6 0 2 9
Diawara 24 6-8 2-4 3-7 2 4 14
Aninye 24 2-9 0-0 1-2 3 0 5
Jones 32 0-2 1-2 0-1 1 3 1
Perry 34 6-12 8-8 1-6 1 0 24
Rawley 26 2-6 2-2 0-5 1 0 6
Panzo 25 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 3 6
Ivery 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-52 14-18 9-30 8 13 65

Percentages: FG .423, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Perry 4-5, Panzo 2-4, Aninye 1-4, Kabimba 0-1, Rawley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Perry).

Turnovers: 6 (Perry 2, Rawley 2, Aninye, Diawara).

Steals: 4 (Rawley 2, Panzo, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA GULF COAST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hector 35 1-2 1-2 2-6 5 2 4
Rainwater 29 1-2 5-9 1-3 0 3 7
Catto 35 5-16 0-0 2-6 1 1 13
Scott 33 6-13 4-4 2-7 2 1 16
Warren 27 5-9 2-2 0-2 4 2 14
Largie 15 2-3 0-0 0-0 2 3 5
Thomas 11 0-1 0-2 1-3 0 1 0
Gagliardi 10 1-3 0-0 2-3 1 1 3
Samuels 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-50 12-19 10-30 15 15 62

Percentages: FG .420, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Catto 3-7, Warren 2-5, Hector 1-2, Largie 1-2, Gagliardi 1-3, Scott 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Rainwater 4, Scott, Thomas).

Turnovers: 7 (Rainwater 3, Scott 2, Catto, Hector).

Steals: 2 (Hector, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stetson 30 35 65
Florida Gulf Coast 25 37 62

A_2,657 (4,633).