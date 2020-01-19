FG FT Reb
STETSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diawara 36 4-10 3-6 5-9 1 1 11
Kabimba 34 4-7 0-2 4-9 0 3 10
Perry 32 5-14 2-3 1-5 2 1 13
Aninye 28 6-8 0-1 2-4 1 0 15
Jones 28 3-10 0-0 0-5 0 4 7
Rawley 17 1-3 2-2 0-0 1 1 4
Crutchfield 7 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Panzo 7 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Ivery 5 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Foucart 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Gouety 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-56 9-16 13-37 6 13 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Aninye 3-3, Kabimba 2-2, Perry 1-2, Jones 1-5, Diawara 0-1, Foucart 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Diawara 3, Kabimba).

Turnovers: 13 (Jones 5, Aninye 3, Kabimba 3, Foucart, Panzo).

Steals: 7 (Rawley 2, Aninye, Crutchfield, Jones, Kabimba, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Santos 35 5-14 0-0 0-3 2 2 13
Barnes 28 4-10 2-2 1-1 0 2 11
Bell 28 2-2 1-1 3-15 1 2 5
McCallum 23 1-5 2-3 0-1 2 1 4
Norman 22 1-7 2-2 0-2 0 0 5
Arnold 19 4-5 0-0 1-2 1 0 9
Wood 15 2-7 1-2 1-3 0 4 5
Workman 15 1-3 2-2 1-1 2 3 4
Sides 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Romich 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-55 10-12 7-28 8 17 59

Percentages: FG .382, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Santos 3-9, Sides 1-1, Arnold 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Norman 1-6, Romich 0-1, McCallum 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Bell 3, McCallum 3, Barnes 2, Santos 2, Wood 2, Sides, Workman).

Steals: 5 (Wood 2, McCallum, Santos, Sides).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stetson 31 33 64
Jacksonville 28 31 59

A_767 (1,360).