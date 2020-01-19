https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/STETSON-64-JACKSONVILLE-59-14987097.php
STETSON 64, JACKSONVILLE 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STETSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diawara
|36
|4-10
|3-6
|5-9
|1
|1
|11
|Kabimba
|34
|4-7
|0-2
|4-9
|0
|3
|10
|Perry
|32
|5-14
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|1
|13
|Aninye
|28
|6-8
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|0
|15
|Jones
|28
|3-10
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|7
|Rawley
|17
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Crutchfield
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Panzo
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Ivery
|5
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Foucart
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gouety
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|9-16
|13-37
|6
|13
|64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Aninye 3-3, Kabimba 2-2, Perry 1-2, Jones 1-5, Diawara 0-1, Foucart 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Diawara 3, Kabimba).
Turnovers: 13 (Jones 5, Aninye 3, Kabimba 3, Foucart, Panzo).
Steals: 7 (Rawley 2, Aninye, Crutchfield, Jones, Kabimba, Perry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Santos
|35
|5-14
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|13
|Barnes
|28
|4-10
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|11
|Bell
|28
|2-2
|1-1
|3-15
|1
|2
|5
|McCallum
|23
|1-5
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Norman
|22
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Arnold
|19
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|9
|Wood
|15
|2-7
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|5
|Workman
|15
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|3
|4
|Sides
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Romich
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|10-12
|7-28
|8
|17
|59
Percentages: FG .382, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Santos 3-9, Sides 1-1, Arnold 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Norman 1-6, Romich 0-1, McCallum 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Bell 3, McCallum 3, Barnes 2, Santos 2, Wood 2, Sides, Workman).
Steals: 5 (Wood 2, McCallum, Santos, Sides).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stetson
|31
|33
|—
|64
|Jacksonville
|28
|31
|—
|59
A_767 (1,360).
