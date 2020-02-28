Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MOUNT ST. MARY'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
M.Jefferson 32 3-5 1-2 2-3 1 2 7
Opoku 24 4-6 0-0 0-2 0 3 8
Chong Qui 39 7-12 0-0 0-2 2 0 17
Gibbs 32 2-8 0-0 2-2 1 3 5
Morse 35 3-8 2-2 0-5 5 4 10
Habwe 13 2-6 0-1 1-4 0 4 5
Leftwich 11 2-7 4-5 3-5 0 1 8
J.Jefferson 9 0-2 0-0 2-5 0 1 0
Miller 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Dedolli 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Teel 1 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-56 7-10 11-29 9 19 62

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Chong Qui 3-6, Morse 2-6, Habwe 1-3, Gibbs 1-5, Miller 0-1, Opoku 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (M.Jefferson 2, J.Jefferson).

Turnovers: 14 (Chong Qui 3, Gibbs 3, Leftwich 2, Morse 2, Opoku 2, J.Jefferson, M.Jefferson).

Steals: 4 (Leftwich 2, Gibbs, Morse).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Flagg 17 1-2 1-3 1-2 0 4 3
Thompson 16 2-5 1-2 1-1 1 0 5
Blackmon 38 8-14 3-3 2-8 5 2 22
Braxton 38 9-19 2-2 3-12 6 1 20
Gaskins 30 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Stewart 28 4-11 6-7 1-4 0 2 14
Kuzavas 19 3-4 2-2 2-2 1 2 8
Dixon-Conover 12 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 1 3
Labriolo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Meredith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-59 16-21 10-31 13 14 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Blackmon 3-6, Gaskins 0-1, Braxton 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Thompson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuzavas).

Turnovers: 8 (Blackmon 2, Braxton 2, Stewart 2, Flagg, Gaskins).

Steals: 7 (Braxton 3, Blackmon 2, Gaskins, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mount St. Mary's 32 30 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 37 38 75

A_726 (3,500).