ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 70, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flagg
|33
|6-11
|4-7
|4-8
|1
|4
|16
|Thompson
|16
|0-2
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon
|32
|8-17
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|21
|Braxton
|39
|3-12
|3-4
|1-13
|7
|1
|10
|Dixon-Conover
|23
|1-2
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Gaskins
|25
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|8
|Stewart
|17
|2-5
|5-5
|2-6
|0
|2
|10
|Kuzavas
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|2
|Meredith
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|14-21
|10-40
|12
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Blackmon 5-10, Stewart 1-1, Gaskins 1-2, Braxton 1-5, Thompson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Flagg 3, Dixon-Conover).
Turnovers: 9 (Dixon-Conover 3, Braxton 2, Thompson 2, Blackmon, Gaskins).
Steals: 8 (Gaskins 2, Blackmon, Braxton, Dixon-Conover, Flagg, Stewart, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOUNT ST. MARY'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|M.Jefferson
|30
|3-5
|0-1
|1-7
|1
|4
|6
|Opoku
|39
|6-14
|0-1
|4-8
|4
|3
|13
|Chong Qui
|27
|1-9
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|3
|Gibbs
|38
|5-10
|11-14
|1-7
|1
|2
|24
|Morse
|38
|3-11
|1-2
|1-4
|5
|1
|9
|Leftwich
|12
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Habwe
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|J.Jefferson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|13-21
|8-31
|14
|17
|55
Percentages: FG .346, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gibbs 3-7, Morse 2-6, Opoku 1-1, Chong Qui 0-2, Habwe 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Opoku 2, Leftwich).
Turnovers: 9 (Chong Qui 3, Opoku 2, Gibbs, Habwe, Leftwich, Morse).
Steals: 3 (Gibbs 2, Chong Qui).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|20
|50
|—
|70
|Mount St. Mary's
|29
|26
|—
|55
A_2,724 (3,500).
