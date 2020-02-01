Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Greene 39 6-15 3-4 1-7 3 3 17
Miller 38 4-12 6-8 5-8 4 4 15
X.Johnson 32 3-5 0-0 1-5 3 2 7
Hartwell 30 4-9 1-1 0-1 0 1 13
Wilson 25 3-6 0-4 4-8 2 4 6
Oduro 19 3-7 1-3 0-4 1 4 7
Mar 15 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Douglas-Stanley 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-57 11-20 11-34 14 21 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hartwell 4-8, Greene 2-8, X.Johnson 1-2, Miller 1-7, Mar 0-1, Oduro 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).

Turnovers: 14 (X.Johnson 5, Miller 3, Greene 2, Oduro 2, Wilson 2).

Steals: 4 (Miller 2, Greene, X.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. BONAVENTURE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lofton 40 6-11 3-4 0-1 7 0 17
Welch 37 3-8 6-8 4-13 3 3 14
Osunniyi 34 3-6 4-7 1-5 0 5 10
Winston 27 6-8 0-1 1-7 0 2 13
Vasquez 23 3-10 3-3 0-0 0 1 10
English 20 3-5 1-3 0-2 0 4 8
Planutis 14 0-2 0-0 2-3 2 3 0
Ikpeze 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200 25-52 17-26 8-31 12 20 74

Percentages: FG .481, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Lofton 2-4, Welch 2-5, English 1-1, Winston 1-2, Vasquez 1-6, Planutis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Osunniyi, Vasquez).

Turnovers: 12 (Lofton 4, English 2, Ikpeze, Osunniyi, Planutis, Vasquez, Welch, Winston).

Steals: 7 (Lofton 3, Vasquez 2, Welch, Winston).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason 34 31 65
St. Bonaventure 37 37 74

A_5,440 (5,480).