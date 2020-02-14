Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 36 4-12 1-2 2-3 6 2 11
Stewart 35 5-9 3-3 2-11 0 1 13
Wright 24 2-7 0-0 1-4 2 2 6
Bey 14 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Tsohonis 24 0-6 0-0 0-0 3 0 0
McDaniels 32 7-14 2-2 2-12 1 3 19
Roberts 12 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Hardy 11 1-5 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Battle 7 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Timmins 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 21-60 6-7 8-38 14 13 56

Percentages: FG .350, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDaniels 3-7, Wright 2-5, Carter 2-7, Hardy 1-3, Stewart 0-1, Battle 0-2, Bey 0-2, Tsohonis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Stewart 4, Battle, Carter, McDaniels).

Turnovers: 11 (Carter 2, Stewart 2, Wright 2, Battle, Hardy, McDaniels, Roberts, Tsohonis).

Steals: 4 (Carter, Hardy, Tsohonis, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN CAL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mobley 33 4-7 2-4 4-7 4 2 10
Rakocevic 36 9-17 1-1 3-9 4 4 19
E.Anderson 13 0-5 0-0 2-4 2 1 0
Mathews 37 5-13 2-3 0-4 3 1 16
Utomi 30 2-10 3-4 2-5 1 0 7
Weaver 26 2-5 0-1 0-6 2 2 4
Agbonkpolo 18 2-8 0-0 0-3 2 0 6
Adlesh 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-67 8-13 11-39 18 10 62

Percentages: FG .358, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Mathews 4-10, Agbonkpolo 2-5, Adlesh 0-1, E.Anderson 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Utomi 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rakocevic).

Turnovers: 6 (Utomi 2, Adlesh, Mathews, Mobley, Rakocevic).

Steals: 6 (Mathews 2, Rakocevic 2, Mobley, Utomi).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington 30 26 56
Southern Cal 25 37 62

.