FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Murkey 36 7-15 5-6 0-7 5 1 19
Townsend 36 9-11 5-7 1-9 2 1 26
Gatlin 33 2-5 0-0 0-3 2 4 6
Jones 32 4-6 7-11 1-5 0 4 15
Kurnaz 21 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 3 7
Lanzi 17 1-4 0-0 0-5 1 4 3
Eastmond 16 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 4 2
Nzekwesi 9 0-4 0-0 1-2 2 2 0
Totals 200 27-52 17-24 3-34 12 23 78

Percentages: FG .519, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Townsend 3-4, Gatlin 2-2, Kurnaz 1-3, Lanzi 1-4, Nzekwesi 0-1, Murkey 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Jones 2, Kurnaz 2, Murkey 2, Townsend 2, Gatlin).

Steals: 1 (Townsend).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simpson 37 3-9 0-1 0-2 3 5 7
Hagedorn 34 7-13 9-10 0-6 5 3 26
Peterson 34 5-5 6-9 0-3 1 4 17
Kelley 31 4-8 4-4 0-3 1 4 16
Umude 28 4-12 0-0 0-2 0 0 9
Armstrong 12 1-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Johns 10 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Chisom 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Perrott-Hunt 5 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Jovic 3 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-54 21-26 1-23 10 19 80

Percentages: FG .444, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Kelley 4-7, Hagedorn 3-6, Peterson 1-1, Armstrong 1-3, Simpson 1-5, Umude 1-5, Johns 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hagedorn 2, Armstrong, Umude).

Turnovers: 5 (Armstrong, Hagedorn, Kelley, Peterson, Umude).

Steals: 3 (Armstrong, Simpson, Umude).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver 31 47 78
South Dakota 38 42 80

A_2,014 (6,000).