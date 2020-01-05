https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SOUTH-DAKOTA-80-DENVER-78-14951643.php
SOUTH DAKOTA 80, DENVER 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murkey
|36
|7-15
|5-6
|0-7
|5
|1
|19
|Townsend
|36
|9-11
|5-7
|1-9
|2
|1
|26
|Gatlin
|33
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|6
|Jones
|32
|4-6
|7-11
|1-5
|0
|4
|15
|Kurnaz
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|7
|Lanzi
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|4
|3
|Eastmond
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Nzekwesi
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|17-24
|3-34
|12
|23
|78
Percentages: FG .519, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Townsend 3-4, Gatlin 2-2, Kurnaz 1-3, Lanzi 1-4, Nzekwesi 0-1, Murkey 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Jones 2, Kurnaz 2, Murkey 2, Townsend 2, Gatlin).
Steals: 1 (Townsend).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simpson
|37
|3-9
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|5
|7
|Hagedorn
|34
|7-13
|9-10
|0-6
|5
|3
|26
|Peterson
|34
|5-5
|6-9
|0-3
|1
|4
|17
|Kelley
|31
|4-8
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|4
|16
|Umude
|28
|4-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|9
|Armstrong
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Johns
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Chisom
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Perrott-Hunt
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jovic
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|21-26
|1-23
|10
|19
|80
Percentages: FG .444, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Kelley 4-7, Hagedorn 3-6, Peterson 1-1, Armstrong 1-3, Simpson 1-5, Umude 1-5, Johns 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hagedorn 2, Armstrong, Umude).
Turnovers: 5 (Armstrong, Hagedorn, Kelley, Peterson, Umude).
Steals: 3 (Armstrong, Simpson, Umude).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|31
|47
|—
|78
|South Dakota
|38
|42
|—
|80
A_2,014 (6,000).
View Comments