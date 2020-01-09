https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SMU-81-UCF-74-14960776.php
SMU 81, UCF 74
DeJesus 6-10 6-6 19, Milon 7-12 0-1 19, Fuller 4-7 0-0 8, Co.Smith 8-15 3-3 19, Diggs 1-1 0-0 2, Bertz 0-3 0-0 0, Ingram 2-4 0-1 4, Green 1-4 0-0 3, Mahan 0-2 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-11 74.
Jolly 3-10 0-0 8, Davis 4-7 11-14 22, Mike 4-9 0-0 11, Hunt 9-17 0-0 20, Bandoumel 2-4 2-2 7, Chargois 3-5 3-4 11, Jasey 1-1 0-0 2, Ray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 16-20 81.
Halftime_SMU 35-29. 3-Point Goals_UCF 7-20 (Milon 5-9, DeJesus 1-2, Green 1-3, Bertz 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Mahan 0-1, Fuller 0-3), SMU 13-24 (Davis 3-3, Mike 3-5, Chargois 2-4, Jolly 2-4, Hunt 2-5, Bandoumel 1-3). Rebounds_UCF 26 (Co.Smith 7), SMU 33 (Hunt, Chargois 7). Assists_UCF 17 (DeJesus 5), SMU 21 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_UCF 16, SMU 14.
View Comments