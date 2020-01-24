https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SIU-EDWARDSVILLE-84-SE-MISSOURI-65-15000335.php
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 84, SE MISSOURI 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|15
|Nicholas
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|0
|9
|Wilson
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|5
|0
|24
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williford
|34
|9-16
|3-4
|1-2
|9
|0
|22
|Moore
|33
|7-11
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|14
|Williams
|28
|3-9
|1-1
|2-10
|4
|3
|7
|Adewunmi
|24
|7-9
|5-6
|0-7
|1
|3
|23
|Jackson
|20
|4-9
|0-2
|3-7
|1
|2
|8
|S.Wright
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Uzuegbunem
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|2
|James
|13
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Duling
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|L.Wright
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Benton
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|35-68
|9-14
|11-40
|19
|15
|84
Percentages: FG .515, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Adewunmi 4-5, Williford 1-4, Duling 0-1, James 0-1, Moore 0-1, S.Wright 0-2, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (S.Wright, Uzuegbunem, Williams).
Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Adewunmi, Martin, Moore, Uzuegbunem, Williford).
Steals: 4 (Adewunmi 2, Uzuegbunem, Williford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SE Missouri
|18
|47
|—
|24
|SIU-Edwardsville
|38
|46
|—
|84
A_655 (4,000).
