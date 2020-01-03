SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 79, BELMONT 69
Williford 5-13 3-5 14, Moore 5-10 5-9 17, Williams 5-9 2-4 13, S.Wright 1-5 1-2 4, Uzuegbunem 3-5 2-4 8, Jackson 4-8 4-4 12, Duling 4-7 1-2 11, Benton 0-1 0-0 0, Adewunmi 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 18-30 79.
Scanlon 4-12 0-0 10, Murphy 5-10 1-2 11, Kunkel 2-11 7-9 12, Muszynski 4-7 6-8 15, Adelsperger 1-2 1-3 3, Benkert 1-5 0-0 2, Hopkins 1-4 0-0 3, Listau 2-6 4-5 10, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Hollander 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-60 19-27 69.
Halftime_Belmont 30-28. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 7-18 (Moore 2-3, Duling 2-5, Williams 1-2, Williford 1-3, S.Wright 1-3, Benton 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Belmont 8-36 (Listau 2-6, Scanlon 2-7, Hollander 1-1, Muszynski 1-3, Hopkins 1-4, Kunkel 1-6, Pierson 0-1, Benkert 0-4, Murphy 0-4). Fouled Out_Uzuegbunem, Murphy. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 42 (Williams 12), Belmont 33 (Murphy 9). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 13 (Williford 4), Belmont 13 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 19, Belmont 25. A_1,960 (5,085).