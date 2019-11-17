G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Hill,Mississippi St. 10 192 1,062 10 106.2
Swift,Georgia 10 164 1,027 7 102.7
Boyd,Arkansas 10 150 1,005 8 100.5
Edwards-H,LSU 10 158 958 12 95.8
Harris,Alabama 10 144 876 9 87.6
Vaughn,Vanderbilt 10 178 876 7 87.6
Bowden Jr,Kentucky 10 118 822 5 82.2
Spiller,Texas A&M 10 133 796 8 79.6
Whitlow,Auburn 8 124 576 7 72.0
Rountree,Missouri 10 146 698 8 69.8
Feaster,South Carolina 9 112 625 5 69.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Tagovailo,Alabama 9 252 180 3 2,840 33 206.9
Burrow,LSU 10 341 268 6 3,687 38 202.7
Trask,Florida 10 274 183 6 2,293 21 158.0
Guarantan,Tennessee 10 169 105 5 1,402 13 151.3
Fromm,Georgia 10 261 169 3 1,968 16 146.0
Mond,Texas A&M 10 328 210 6 2,435 18 140.8
Bryant,Missouri 9 264 165 6 2,049 14 140.7
Corral,Ole Miss 9 166 99 2 1,238 5 129.8
Shrader,Mississippi St. 8 136 75 5 1,022 7 127.9
Nix,Auburn 10 298 170 6 2,043 13 125.0
Hilinski,South Carolina 10 379 220 4 2,252 11 115.4
Neal,Vanderbilt 9 205 119 5 1,267 6 114.7

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Jefferson,LSU 10 71 1,010 7.1
Edwards,South Carolina 11 71 816 6.5
Jeudy,Alabama 10 64 867 6.4
Chase,LSU 9 57 1,116 6.3
Moore,Ole Miss 11 64 815 5.8
Smith,Alabama 10 56 1,026 5.6
Ausbon,Texas A&M 10 54 744 5.4
Williams,Auburn 9 48 690 5.3
Davis,Texas A&M 8 41 489 5.1
Jennings,Tennessee 10 50 771 5.0

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Chase,LSU 9 57 1,116 124.0
Smith,Alabama 10 56 1,026 102.6
Jefferson,LSU 10 71 1,010 101.0
Jeudy,Alabama 10 64 867 86.7
Jennings,Tennessee 10 50 771 77.1
Williams,Auburn 9 48 690 76.7
Ausbon,Texas A&M 10 54 744 74.4
Edwards,South Carolina 11 71 816 74.2
Moore,Ole Miss 11 64 815 74.1
Ruggs III,Alabama 10 32 620 62.0
Davis,Texas A&M 8 41 489 61.1

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Stingley ,LSU 10 4 0 0 .4
Warrior,Tennessee 10 4 102 0 .4
Daley,Vanderbilt 8 3 20 0 .4
Mukuamu,South Carolina 11 4 53 1 .4
Stiner,Florida 11 4 33 0 .4
Davis,Florida 10 3 111 0 .3
Diggs,Alabama 10 3 79 1 .3
Wilson,Florida 11 3 0 0 .3
Dantzler,Mississippi St. 8 2 0 0 .3
Mayden,Alabama 9 2 40 0 .2

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Waddle,Alabama 10 17 407 23.9
Tutt,Auburn 10 18 247 13.7
Floyd,Missouri 8 14 190 13.6
Smith,Texas A&M 9 13 172 13.2
Burks,Arkansas 9 12 130 10.8
Stingley ,LSU 10 15 146 9.7
Swain,Florida 10 13 54 4.2

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Ruggs III,Alabama 10 12 286 23.8
Smith,South Carolina 9 12 263 21.9
Warren,Arkansas 8 16 326 20.4
Smith,Texas A&M 9 11 221 20.1
Shelton-M,Vanderbilt 9 15 272 18.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Duffy,Kentucky 10 42 48.3
Mann,Texas A&M 10 39 48.2
Charlton,South Carolina 11 61 48.0
Camarda,Georgia 10 40 47.9
Brown,Ole Miss 11 52 44.3
Smith,Vanderbilt 10 65 43.8
Siposs,Auburn 10 52 43.8
McCann,Missouri 10 56 43.3
Day,Mississippi St. 10 38 43.2
Loy,Arkansas 10 44 39.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Blankensh,Georgia 10 19 22 .864 1.90
Cimaglia,Tennessee 10 19 21 .905 1.90
York,LSU 10 16 19 .842 1.60
White,South Carolina 11 17 21 .810 1.55
Small,Texas A&M 10 15 20 .750 1.50
McCann,Missouri 10 13 19 .684 1.30
Carlson,Auburn 10 12 18 .667 1.20
Limpert,Arkansas 10 12 15 .800 1.20
McPherson,Florida 11 12 14 .857 1.09
Logan,Ole Miss 11 11 19 .579 1.00
Christman,Mississippi St. 9 7 9 .778 .78
Guay,Vanderbilt 9 7 9 .778 .78

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Bowden Jr,Kentucky 10 822 348 53 200 0 160 1,423 142.30
Edwards-H,LSU 10 958 224 0 199 0 199 1,381 138.10
Chase,LSU 9 0 1,116 0 0 0 57 1,116 124.00
Swift,Georgia 10 1,027 169 0 16 0 183 1,212 121.20
Hill,Mississippi St. 10 1,062 89 0 0 0 205 1,151 115.10
Harris,Alabama 10 876 266 0 0 0 166 1,142 114.20
Boyd,Arkansas 10 1,005 131 0 0 0 165 1,136 113.60
Vaughn,Vanderbilt 10 876 257 0 0 0 204 1,133 113.30
Smith,Alabama 10 0 1,026 0 0 0 56 1,026 102.60
Jefferson,LSU 10 0 1,010 0 1 0 72 1,011 101.10
Ealy,Ole Miss 11 640 140 0 317 0 119 1,097 99.73
Ruggs III,Alabama 10 75 620 0 286 0 45 981 98.10

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Burrow,LSU 10 416 3,902 390.2
Tagovailo,Alabama 9 275 2,857 317.4
Mond,Texas A&M 10 421 2,835 283.5
Bryant,Missouri 9 360 2,273 252.6
Nix,Auburn 10 381 2,299 229.9
Trask,Florida 10 325 2,248 224.8
Hilinski,South Carolina 10 410 2,210 221.0
Fromm,Georgia 10 286 1,991 199.1
Shrader,Mississippi St. 8 229 1,525 190.6
Corral,Ole Miss 9 220 1,381 153.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
York,LSU 10 60 16 19 104 10.4
Blankensh,Georgia 10 35 19 22 92 9.2
Harris,Alabama 10 0 0 0 90 9.0
Chase,LSU 9 0 0 0 80 8.9
Small,Texas A&M 10 41 15 20 86 8.6
Cimaglia,Tennessee 10 26 19 21 83 8.3
Edwards-H,LSU 10 0 0 0 78 7.8
Carlson,Auburn 10 37 12 18 72 7.2
Bulovas,Alabama 8 41 6 8 57 7.1
McPherson,Florida 11 40 12 14 76 6.9
White,South Carolina 11 25 17 21 76 6.9
McCann,Missouri 10 32 13 19 68 6.8