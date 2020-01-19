https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SC-STATE-81-FLORIDA-A-M-65-14986885.php
SC STATE 81, FLORIDA A&M 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Melton
|34
|3-10
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|2
|10
|Reaves
|34
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Randolph
|32
|3-8
|5-6
|1-1
|2
|3
|12
|Desir
|28
|5-9
|2-4
|3-6
|0
|3
|12
|Jones
|28
|2-6
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|8
|Core
|18
|4-6
|4-7
|0-3
|4
|3
|15
|Moragne
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|5
|2
|Myles
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|17-25
|9-23
|12
|22
|65
Percentages: FG .382, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Core 3-4, Melton 2-4, Randolph 1-2, Myles 0-1, Reaves 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Myles).
Turnovers: 10 (Core 3, Desir 2, Melton 2, Jones, Myles, Randolph).
Steals: 4 (Randolph 2, Melton, Reaves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Etienne
|30
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|12
|Sellers
|30
|3-7
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Applewhite
|24
|6-8
|10-11
|5-9
|1
|4
|22
|Kinard
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|2-10
|0
|0
|3
|Neal
|19
|4-5
|1-2
|0-4
|5
|3
|9
|Simmons
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|4
|Hill
|15
|2-3
|5-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Riley
|14
|3-7
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|Fields
|11
|2-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Bottenberg
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Stone
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Croskey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Flint
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moorer
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-49
|23-27
|9-37
|15
|24
|81
Percentages: FG .551, FT .852.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Etienne 2-6, Kinard 1-2, Sellers 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Riley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 19 (Sellers 4, Kinard 3, Simmons 3, Etienne 2, Neal 2, Riley 2, Applewhite, Bottenberg, Hill).
Steals: 5 (Etienne 3, Neal, Riley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida A&M
|36
|29
|—
|65
|SC State
|32
|49
|—
|81
A_499 (3,200).
