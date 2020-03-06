https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/SANTA-CLARA-76-PORTLAND-62-15109997.php
SANTA CLARA 76, PORTLAND 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diabate
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|5
|2
|Tryon
|34
|4-6
|1-2
|1-8
|0
|1
|11
|Adams
|24
|6-10
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|13
|Porter
|36
|3-8
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|12
|Walker
|37
|4-12
|6-7
|1-5
|2
|2
|15
|Fahrensohn
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|3
|Ferebee
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|4
|Harewood
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Akwuba
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|11-15
|2-28
|8
|20
|62
Percentages: FG .393, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Porter 3-4, Tryon 2-4, Fahrensohn 1-5, Walker 1-6, Harewood 0-1, Adams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Akwuba).
Turnovers: 12 (Adams 3, Diabate 3, Walker 3, Akwuba, Ferebee, Porter).
Steals: 4 (Adams 3, Fahrensohn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SANTA CLARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Justice
|38
|2-6
|0-0
|1-9
|5
|0
|4
|Mitchell
|32
|6-10
|4-5
|1-5
|1
|1
|17
|Bediako
|17
|4-7
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|4
|10
|Eaddy
|33
|4-11
|1-2
|1-8
|4
|3
|12
|J.Williams
|34
|4-8
|1-3
|0-3
|3
|5
|10
|Wertz
|27
|4-9
|3-4
|0-4
|5
|3
|13
|Vrankic
|13
|1-2
|6-6
|2-4
|0
|0
|8
|G.Williams
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|17-22
|6-39
|18
|16
|76
Percentages: FG .464, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Eaddy 3-10, Wertz 2-7, Mitchell 1-3, J.Williams 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Justice 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wertz).
Turnovers: 11 (Vrankic 3, Eaddy 2, J.Williams 2, Mitchell 2, Bediako, Wertz).
Steals: 8 (Mitchell 3, Eaddy 2, G.Williams, J.Williams, Justice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|23
|39
|—
|62
|Santa Clara
|42
|34
|—
|76
