FG FT Reb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scott 40 7-17 2-4 3-10 3 1 17
Johansson 36 2-6 0-0 0-3 0 3 6
Bell 31 3-9 0-0 2-3 2 2 6
Seebold 25 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Alipiev 23 3-6 2-2 0-6 2 3 9
Dortch 19 2-4 0-0 2-3 0 0 4
Leaupepe 17 3-7 0-0 2-4 1 5 6
dos Anjos 9 0-2 2-2 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 21-54 6-8 10-31 8 16 53

Percentages: FG .389, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Johansson 2-6, Alipiev 1-3, Scott 1-3, Seebold 1-3, Dortch 0-1, Leaupepe 0-1, dos Anjos 0-1, Bell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dortch).

Turnovers: 9 (Johansson 3, Scott 3, Bell, Leaupepe, Seebold).

Steals: 7 (Bell 3, Dortch 2, Scott 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAN FRANCISCO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bouyea 34 3-5 3-4 0-1 2 1 10
Ratinho 34 2-5 3-4 1-2 1 0 8
Kunen 31 1-5 0-0 0-5 4 3 3
Minlend 30 7-10 2-4 1-3 2 3 19
Lull 25 4-5 0-0 0-3 1 2 8
Jurkatamm 18 0-1 1-2 3-8 2 5 1
Shabazz 16 2-8 0-0 1-4 2 0 6
Ryuny 8 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Raitanen 4 1-2 1-1 0-1 1 1 3
Totals 200 21-44 10-15 6-28 15 16 61

Percentages: FG .477, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Minlend 3-5, Shabazz 2-7, Bouyea 1-3, Ryuny 1-3, Ratinho 1-4, Kunen 1-5, Lull 0-1, Raitanen 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jurkatamm 3, Lull).

Turnovers: 11 (Bouyea 3, Minlend 3, Kunen 2, Jurkatamm, Lull, Ratinho).

Steals: 3 (Bouyea 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Marymount 28 25 53
San Francisco 26 35 61

.