https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-UTAH-87-IDAHO-55-15096081.php
S. UTAH 87, IDAHO 55
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blakney
|22
|7-7
|3-5
|2-4
|0
|4
|17
|Forrest
|17
|3-4
|0-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|6
|Allen
|33
|6-20
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|17
|Quinnett
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Thacker
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Thiombane
|29
|2-3
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|3
|5
|Christmas
|21
|2-6
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|5
|Dixon
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Garvin
|11
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Woodward
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Fraser
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|6-13
|7-21
|14
|11
|55
Percentages: FG .407, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Allen 4-10, Thacker 1-3, Quinnett 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Dixon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Thiombane 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Allen 3, Blakney 3, Thacker 3, Dixon 2, Forrest 2, Quinnett 2, Christmas, Thiombane).
Steals: 7 (Dixon 3, Allen 2, Quinnett, Thacker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|4-5
|2
|3
|8
|Morgan
|24
|3-11
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|10
|N'Diaye
|24
|2-4
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Marin
|24
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|13
|Oluyitan
|30
|8-13
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|1
|22
|Knight
|20
|2-3
|2-4
|2-2
|3
|2
|6
|Long
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|3
|Fausett
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|1
|7
|Butler
|14
|3-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|7
|Hoppo
|3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|McEntire
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-61
|9-14
|10-37
|17
|13
|87
Percentages: FG .541, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Oluyitan 5-9, Hoppo 2-2, Butler 1-1, Long 1-1, Fausett 1-2, Marin 1-5, Morgan 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (N'Diaye).
Turnovers: 11 (Adams 3, Oluyitan 3, Hoppo, Knight, Marin, Morgan, N'Diaye).
Steals: 8 (Adams 2, Fausett 2, Knight 2, Morgan, Oluyitan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho
|15
|40
|—
|55
|S. Utah
|43
|44
|—
|87
A_2,174 (5,300).
View Comments