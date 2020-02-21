https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-ILLINOIS-70-EVANSVILLE-53-15072513.php
S. ILLINOIS 70, EVANSVILLE 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EVANSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuhlman
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Williams
|15
|3-7
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|4
|8
|Cunliffe
|29
|3-11
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|8
|Newton
|23
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Riley
|31
|4-12
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|1
|10
|Givance
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|3
|Frederking
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|6
|Labinowicz
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Hall
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|6-8
|8-25
|12
|20
|53
Percentages: FG .382, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Frederking 2-3, Givance 1-1, Labinowicz 1-3, Kuhlman 1-6, Hall 0-1, Newton 0-1, Riley 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cunliffe 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Cunliffe 2, Kuhlman 2, Williams 2, Givance, Riley).
Steals: 5 (Riley 3, Kuhlman, Newton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Domask
|37
|8-11
|1-1
|0-7
|2
|2
|19
|Benson
|19
|4-5
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|9
|Jones
|26
|5-7
|4-5
|0-1
|2
|3
|15
|McGill
|35
|6-12
|5-7
|0-4
|1
|1
|18
|Suggs
|33
|1-1
|4-6
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|Brown
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Francois
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Davis
|8
|0-0
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Gooch
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-38
|15-22
|0-24
|9
|13
|70
Percentages: FG .658, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Domask 2-5, Francois 1-1, Jones 1-2, McGill 1-2, Benson 0-1, Brown 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Benson 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Benson 3, Jones 3, Brown 2, Domask 2, Suggs).
Steals: 3 (Brown, Jones, Suggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Evansville
|37
|16
|—
|53
|S. Illinois
|40
|30
|—
|70
