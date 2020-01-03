https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-DAKOTA-ST-96-ORAL-ROBERTS-79-14946580.php
S. DAKOTA ST. 96, ORAL ROBERTS 79
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|35
|7-16
|6-7
|1-1
|8
|1
|23
|Obanor
|30
|4-9
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|4
|14
|Abmas
|27
|5-10
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|14
|Nzekwesi
|27
|5-14
|1-2
|6-13
|1
|1
|12
|Kearns
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Fuqua
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Lazenby
|15
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Lufile
|12
|3-3
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|6
|Saunders
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lacis
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Jones
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|12-18
|9-26
|15
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Burns 3-6, Obanor 3-7, Abmas 2-5, Lacis 1-1, Nzekwesi 1-1, Kearns 1-3, Lazenby 0-1, Saunders 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor).
Turnovers: 6 (Burns 3, Abmas, Fuqua, Nzekwesi).
Steals: 3 (Burns, Fuqua, Kearns).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Arians
|38
|6-7
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|17
|Wilson
|37
|12-20
|1-5
|4-10
|4
|1
|25
|Freidel
|36
|9-11
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|23
|Dentlinger
|35
|8-12
|2-2
|3-7
|4
|1
|18
|Wingett
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|8
|Scheierman
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|5
|Mims
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Dillon
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|40-64
|6-10
|8-33
|19
|16
|96
Percentages: FG .625, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Freidel 4-6, Arians 3-4, Wingett 2-7, Scheierman 1-3, Dillon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wilson 4, Wingett).
Turnovers: 8 (Arians 2, Dentlinger 2, Wilson 2, Freidel, Mims).
Steals: 3 (Wilson 2, Freidel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oral Roberts
|27
|52
|—
|79
|S. Dakota St.
|45
|51
|—
|96
A_1,798 (6,500).
View Comments