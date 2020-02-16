https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-DAKOTA-ST-75-FORT-WAYNE-64-15061168.php
S. DAKOTA ST. 75, FORT WAYNE 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carl
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|6
|Holba
|34
|4-9
|2-3
|0-5
|2
|0
|13
|Billups
|35
|3-12
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|0
|8
|Godfrey
|31
|2-6
|7-8
|1-4
|2
|1
|12
|Patrick
|20
|3-10
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|9
|Black
|21
|2-6
|0-2
|1-1
|5
|3
|4
|Benford
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|4
|DeBerry
|14
|2-4
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Rollins
|7
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Inkumsah
|5
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|16-23
|9-25
|13
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .375, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Holba 3-7, DeBerry 1-3, Godfrey 1-4, Patrick 1-6, Black 0-1, Billups 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Godfrey 4, Billups 2, Black 2, Patrick 2, Benford, Rollins).
Steals: 12 (Black 5, Billups 2, Patrick 2, Carl, DeBerry, Godfrey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|25
|7-8
|3-4
|4-5
|1
|4
|17
|Arians
|36
|0-5
|2-4
|0-4
|3
|3
|2
|Freidel
|32
|2-8
|4-5
|1-4
|2
|3
|9
|Dentlinger
|28
|8-8
|2-2
|2-10
|3
|1
|18
|Wingett
|28
|3-9
|5-7
|1-5
|3
|0
|14
|Scheierman
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|2
|9
|Mims
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Dillon
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Key
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Fiegen
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|King
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|16-22
|11-37
|16
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Wingett 3-7, Mims 2-4, Scheierman 1-2, Freidel 1-5, Key 0-1, King 0-1, Arians 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dentlinger 5).
Turnovers: 15 (Freidel 3, Wilson 3, Mims 2, Scheierman 2, Wingett 2, Arians, Dentlinger, Key).
Steals: 5 (Arians 3, Dillon, Wingett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fort Wayne
|36
|28
|—
|64
|S. Dakota St.
|26
|49
|—
|75
A_2,409 (6,500).
