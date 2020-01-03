FG FT Reb
ROBERT MORRIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Treacy 34 4-8 3-5 0-5 5 2 13
Bramah 31 7-9 0-0 3-14 2 2 14
Jon.Williams 31 5-7 2-2 0-4 6 1 17
Jos.Williams 31 8-12 0-0 2-4 4 1 20
Bain 20 1-4 1-2 1-2 2 3 4
Hawkins 20 2-9 5-5 2-5 1 2 10
Mendy 17 3-4 0-0 0-2 1 0 6
McEwen 16 2-8 0-0 0-0 2 4 5
Totals 200 32-61 11-14 8-36 23 15 89

Percentages: FG .525, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Jon.Williams 5-7, Jos.Williams 4-6, Treacy 2-4, Bain 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, McEwen 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawkins).

Turnovers: 15 (Bain 3, Jos.Williams 3, Bramah 2, Jon.Williams 2, Treacy 2, Hawkins, McEwen, Mendy).

Steals: 4 (Treacy 2, Jos.Williams, Mendy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CCSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 30 5-10 1-1 0-2 2 3 13
Krishnan 29 6-16 6-6 2-3 0 1 20
Coleman 24 2-5 2-4 0-4 0 3 7
Reed 23 0-4 4-5 2-3 3 0 4
Outlaw 22 7-10 0-1 1-2 3 3 15
Rowe 19 3-7 2-2 1-1 1 3 8
Ayangma 18 2-3 0-0 0-7 2 2 5
Newkirk 15 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Wilson 11 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 3 2
Tennyson 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wallace 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 28-63 15-19 6-23 13 18 78

Percentages: FG .444, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Baker 2-6, Krishnan 2-7, Ayangma 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Outlaw 1-2, Rowe 0-2, Reed 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ayangma 2, Baker, Coleman, Krishnan).

Turnovers: 12 (Krishnan 3, Coleman 2, Outlaw 2, Rowe 2, Baker, Newkirk, Reed).

Steals: 7 (Outlaw 3, Rowe 2, Ayangma, Baker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Robert Morris 47 42 89
CCSU 37 41 78

