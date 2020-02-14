https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/RIO-GRANDE-80-UTAH-VALLEY-72-15055496.php
RIO GRANDE 80, UTAH VALLEY 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Olojakpoke
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|2
|8
|Averette
|30
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|13
|Washington
|30
|3-10
|2-4
|0-1
|6
|0
|8
|White
|36
|7-17
|7-11
|4-10
|3
|2
|23
|Jardine
|33
|5-11
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|13
|Havsa
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Woodbury
|12
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|Morley
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Overton
|10
|2-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|10-19
|7-28
|18
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .467, FT .526.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jardine 3-6, White 2-6, Averette 1-3, Washington 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Morley, Olojakpoke).
Turnovers: 16 (Averette 5, Overton 3, Olojakpoke 2, White 2, Woodbury 2, Havsa, Washington).
Steals: 6 (Averette 2, Washington 2, White, Woodbury).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIO GRANDE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rhea
|18
|3-5
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|7
|Varner
|28
|3-5
|5-5
|3-14
|4
|1
|11
|Jackson
|26
|4-9
|4-4
|2-4
|3
|4
|12
|Q.Johnson
|22
|5-10
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|11
|Levi
|33
|6-15
|4-4
|0-1
|4
|1
|17
|Freeman
|18
|3-9
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|8
|Bratton
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|McClain
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Raines
|11
|0-1
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|3
|3
|Dibiamaka
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Gaines
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Fontaine
|3
|0-1
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|22-25
|11-39
|16
|22
|80
Percentages: FG .452, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Freeman 1-3, Levi 1-4, Raines 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Q.Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bratton 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 4, Varner 3, Freeman 2, Q.Johnson 2, Bratton, Dibiamaka, Levi, Rhea).
Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Varner 3, Levi 2, McClain, Rhea).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah Valley
|25
|47
|—
|72
|Rio Grande
|35
|45
|—
|80
A_2,218 (2,500).
