Betley 0-0 0-0 7, Brodeur 0-0 0-0 22, Dingle 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 7.

PRINCETON (6-8)

Aririguzoh 0-0 0-0 0, Friberg 0-0 0-0 0, Llewellyn 0-0 0-0 14, Schwieger 0-0 0-0 16. Totals 0-0 0-0 24.

Halftime_Princeton 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Penn 0-0 (), Princeton 0-0 (). Rebounds_Penn 4 (Brodeur 13), Princeton 5 (Aririguzoh 16). Assists_Penn 4 (Dingle 5), Princeton 4 (Schwieger 4). Total Fouls_Penn 0, Princeton 0.