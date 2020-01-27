FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sampson 17:11 0-3 2-2 0-3 0 3 2
Warren 29:07 5-13 4-4 0-2 4 3 14
Sabonis 41:03 11-17 5-6 3-14 11 4 27
Lamb 33:32 10-15 6-6 1-2 1 2 28
McConnell 27:56 3-10 1-1 1-3 8 2 7
McDermott 29:51 6-11 1-1 0-1 1 2 19
A.Holiday 26:41 7-11 0-0 0-1 4 1 17
J.Holiday 21:41 4-9 1-1 0-4 1 1 11
Sumner 7:51 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 1 4
Bitadze 5:07 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 240:00 48-93 20-21 6-31 31 19 129

Percentages: FG .516, FT .952.

3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (McDermott 6-8, A.Holiday 3-5, Lamb 2-3, J.Holiday 2-6, Sabonis 0-2, Sumner 0-2, Warren 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lamb, Sabonis).

Turnovers: 6 (Sabonis 3, Sumner 2, Lamb).

Steals: 5 (J.Holiday 2, Lamb 2, McConnell).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 33:27 5-12 2-2 2-8 2 4 14
Ariza 31:58 3-7 0-0 0-4 1 2 7
Whiteside 35:44 9-11 3-5 6-14 1 5 21
Lillard 38:28 14-23 14-16 0-6 13 0 50
McCollum 35:42 11-21 0-0 0-1 5 3 28
Trent Jr. 26:04 2-5 0-0 0-1 3 1 6
Simons 14:36 1-5 2-2 0-0 1 2 4
Swanigan 12:05 2-4 0-0 4-8 1 2 4
Little 11:56 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Totals 240:00 49-90 21-25 12-43 27 21 139

Percentages: FG .544, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 20-35, .571 (Lillard 8-12, McCollum 6-9, Anthony 2-3, Trent Jr. 2-4, Little 1-1, Ariza 1-4, Simons 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Whiteside 6, Trent Jr.).

Turnovers: 15 (Simons 4, Ariza 3, Swanigan 3, Whiteside 2, Anthony, Lillard, McCollum).

Steals: 1 (Lillard).

Technical Fouls: None

Indiana 27 29 37 36 129
Portland 36 30 40 33 139

A_19,663 (19,393). T_2:05.