Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|61
|36.1
|535-1093
|.489
|124-343
|396-432
|.917
|1590
|26.1
|Ayton
|30
|33.2
|255-465
|.548
|0-3
|60-78
|.769
|570
|19.0
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Rubio
|56
|31.5
|248-601
|.413
|64-185
|163-193
|.845
|723
|12.9
|Baynes
|41
|22.0
|180-367
|.490
|58-161
|56-75
|.747
|474
|11.6
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|57
|24.6
|208-454
|.458
|69-208
|77-93
|.828
|562
|9.9
|Bridges
|64
|27.0
|206-401
|.514
|56-158
|89-105
|.848
|557
|8.7
|C.Johnson
|49
|20.3
|136-325
|.418
|91-229
|35-46
|.761
|398
|8.1
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|43
|10.6
|85-132
|.644
|1-2
|32-37
|.865
|203
|4.7
|Carter
|49
|14.9
|80-197
|.406
|44-111
|19-23
|.826
|223
|4.6
|Okobo
|53
|13.3
|72-181
|.398
|25-71
|46-67
|.687
|215
|4.1
|Jerome
|27
|11.1
|37-103
|.359
|13-45
|11-14
|.786
|98
|3.6
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|64
|241.2
|2615-5622
|.465
|716-2029
|1265-1535
|.824
|7211
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|64
|241.2
|2646-5579
|.474
|752-2055
|1240-1588
|.781
|7284
|113.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|27
|225
|252
|4.1
|399
|6.5
|185
|1
|45
|240
|16
|Ayton
|123
|237
|360
|12.0
|57
|1.9
|97
|0
|22
|71
|51
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Rubio
|42
|217
|259
|4.6
|498
|8.9
|142
|0
|88
|150
|9
|Baynes
|70
|165
|235
|5.7
|66
|1.6
|139
|0
|9
|48
|23
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|86
|248
|334
|5.9
|107
|1.9
|128
|0
|34
|72
|14
|Bridges
|57
|197
|254
|4.0
|112
|1.8
|141
|0
|92
|63
|38
|C.Johnson
|39
|101
|140
|2.9
|52
|1.1
|72
|0
|30
|29
|16
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|26
|96
|122
|2.8
|22
|.5
|53
|0
|10
|30
|11
|Carter
|24
|67
|91
|1.9
|64
|1.3
|73
|0
|37
|30
|11
|Okobo
|16
|72
|88
|1.7
|113
|2.1
|53
|0
|24
|38
|4
|Jerome
|6
|34
|40
|1.5
|42
|1.6
|27
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|628
|2129
|2757
|43.1
|1740
|27.2
|1423
|1
|504
|966
|256
|OPPONENTS
|591
|2199
|2790
|43.6
|1525
|23.8
|1468
|2
|520
|1026
|358
