Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|46
|36.0
|427-835
|.511
|89-244
|307-334
|.919
|1250
|27.2
|Oubre
|47
|34.2
|306-681
|.449
|85-250
|171-217
|.788
|868
|18.5
|Ayton
|19
|32.6
|151-289
|.522
|0-1
|38-46
|.826
|340
|17.9
|Rubio
|41
|32.0
|187-464
|.403
|47-140
|101-125
|.808
|522
|12.7
|Baynes
|33
|22.9
|146-298
|.490
|42-126
|44-61
|.721
|378
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|48
|24.8
|173-391
|.442
|58-185
|58-68
|.853
|462
|9.6
|C.Johnson
|38
|19.8
|102-243
|.420
|66-166
|27-36
|.750
|297
|7.8
|Bridges
|49
|24.6
|134-270
|.496
|29-95
|68-84
|.810
|365
|7.4
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|32
|9.5
|58-90
|.644
|1-2
|24-29
|.828
|141
|4.4
|Okobo
|39
|12.5
|53-137
|.387
|19-55
|40-59
|.678
|165
|4.2
|Jerome
|18
|11.8
|29-73
|.397
|11-31
|4-5
|.800
|73
|4.1
|Carter
|34
|13.8
|49-123
|.398
|28-67
|9-11
|.818
|135
|4.0
|Lecque
|2
|6.5
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Owens
|1
|7.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Harper
|2
|2.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|49
|241.5
|2010-4354
|.462
|538-1561
|974-1195
|.815
|5532
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|49
|241.5
|2031-4300
|.472
|564-1549
|950-1231
|.772
|5576
|113.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|24
|165
|189
|4.1
|293
|6.4
|143
|1
|35
|182
|11
|Oubre
|59
|256
|315
|6.7
|73
|1.6
|163
|0
|65
|76
|35
|Ayton
|72
|150
|222
|11.7
|35
|1.8
|57
|0
|14
|31
|28
|Rubio
|30
|158
|188
|4.6
|359
|8.8
|102
|0
|57
|106
|9
|Baynes
|54
|136
|190
|5.8
|62
|1.9
|116
|0
|7
|39
|19
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|73
|215
|288
|6.0
|90
|1.9
|107
|0
|30
|59
|12
|C.Johnson
|35
|81
|116
|3.1
|36
|.9
|56
|0
|17
|24
|12
|Bridges
|42
|148
|190
|3.9
|73
|1.5
|106
|0
|68
|45
|25
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|20
|63
|83
|2.6
|16
|.5
|35
|0
|7
|16
|5
|Okobo
|13
|46
|59
|1.5
|81
|2.1
|38
|0
|18
|19
|4
|Jerome
|5
|25
|30
|1.7
|33
|1.8
|22
|0
|12
|12
|3
|Carter
|13
|48
|61
|1.8
|49
|1.4
|50
|0
|27
|24
|10
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|2
|0
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|482
|1661
|2143
|43.7
|1322
|27.0
|1108
|1
|382
|717
|191
|OPPONENTS
|449
|1725
|2174
|44.4
|1169
|23.9
|1135
|2
|390
|784
|282
