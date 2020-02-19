Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Sean Couturier 60 18 35 53 20 26 3 0 3 159 .113
F 11 Travis Konecny 57 20 31 51 -3 28 3 0 2 124 .161
F 28 Claude Giroux 60 16 30 46 7 28 5 1 4 163 .098
F 93 Jakub Voracek 60 12 33 45 13 29 4 0 3 109 .110
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 60 18 20 38 2 8 4 0 2 141 .128
F 13 Kevin Hayes 60 18 15 33 -11 28 4 4 4 148 .122
D 9 Ivan Provorov 60 11 19 30 -1 20 7 0 3 133 .083
D 15 Matt Niskanen 59 7 22 29 0 27 3 1 0 113 .062
F 49 Joel Farabee 47 7 13 20 6 39 1 0 1 72 .097
D 6 Travis Sanheim 60 8 12 20 2 24 0 0 0 104 .077
F 21 Scott Laughton 40 10 8 18 2 12 0 0 2 60 .167
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 61 Justin Braun 54 3 13 16 -1 14 0 0 0 64 .047
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 54 6 10 16 5 12 0 0 0 63 .095
F 12 Michael Raffl 49 6 10 16 -6 10 0 0 1 56 .107
D 5 Philippe Myers 42 4 11 15 16 24 0 0 0 66 .061
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 41 5 7 12 -3 20 1 0 1 73 .068
D 8 Robert Hagg 40 3 9 12 14 23 1 0 0 34 .088
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 27 4 5 9 -3 19 1 0 1 32 .125
F 48 Morgan Frost 20 2 5 7 -3 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 19 1 1 2 6 2 0 0 0 17 .059
F 10 Andy Andreoff 14 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 14 .000
D 59 Mark Friedman 5 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 16 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 5 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 60 193 322 515 49 452 40 7 28 1889 .102
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 173 287 460 -70 539 33 6 22 1711 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 36 1938 2.54 18 12 3 1 82 892 0.908 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 29 1550 2.9 14 7 4 2 75 738 0.898 0 1 2
34 Alex Lyon 3 135 3.56 1 1 0 0 8 73 0.89 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 60 3661 2.75 33 20 7 3 165 1703 .899 193 322 452
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 3661 3.08 27 24 9 2 185 1881 .898 173 287 539