https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-15064359.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|59
|17
|35
|52
|19
|26
|3
|0
|2
|158
|.108
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|56
|19
|29
|48
|-5
|28
|3
|0
|2
|123
|.154
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|59
|16
|28
|44
|6
|28
|5
|1
|4
|162
|.099
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|59
|11
|32
|43
|12
|29
|3
|0
|3
|108
|.102
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|59
|18
|20
|38
|2
|8
|4
|0
|2
|141
|.128
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|59
|17
|15
|32
|-13
|28
|4
|4
|4
|146
|.116
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|59
|11
|19
|30
|-1
|20
|7
|0
|3
|131
|.084
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|58
|7
|22
|29
|-1
|27
|3
|1
|0
|112
|.063
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|59
|8
|11
|19
|-1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|104
|.077
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|46
|7
|11
|18
|4
|39
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.097
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|39
|10
|8
|18
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|60
|.167
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|53
|3
|13
|16
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.048
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|53
|6
|10
|16
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.097
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|48
|6
|10
|16
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.107
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|41
|3
|11
|14
|14
|24
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.048
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|41
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|39
|3
|8
|11
|13
|21
|1
|0
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|26
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|17
|1
|0
|1
|32
|.125
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|20
|2
|5
|7
|-3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|59
|Mark Friedman
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|16
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|188
|312
|500
|29
|446
|39
|7
|27
|1874
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|172
|285
|457
|-50
|537
|32
|6
|22
|1682
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|35
|1878
|2.59
|17
|12
|3
|1
|81
|863
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|29
|1550
|2.9
|14
|7
|4
|2
|75
|738
|0.898
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Alex Lyon
|3
|135
|3.56
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|73
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|3601
|2.78
|32
|20
|7
|3
|164
|1674
|.898
|188
|312
|446
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|3601
|3.05
|27
|23
|9
|2
|180
|1866
|.900
|172
|285
|537
