Statistics after 14 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Wentz 527 334 63.4 3431 6.51 25 4.7 7 1.3 53t 92.3
McCown 5 3 60.0 24 4.8 0 0.0 0 0.0 13 72.1
TEAM 533 337 63.2 3241 6.48 25 4.7 8 1.5 53t 91
OPPONENTS 480 295 61.5 3343 7.44 26 5.4 10 2.1 75t 93
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sanders 150 687 4.6 65t 2
Howard 119 525 4.4 20 6
Wentz 53 206 3.9 19 1
Scott 39 179 4.6 25 2
Sproles 17 66 3.9 17 0
Ajayi 10 30 3.0 11 0
Agholor 2 7 3.5 16 0
Jeffery 1 2 2.0 2t 1
McCown 2 -2 -1.0 -1 0
TEAM 393 1700 4.3 65t 12
OPPONENTS 317 1266 4.0 58t 12
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Ertz 84 888 10.6 30 6
Goedert 45 451 10.0 28t 4
Jeffery 43 490 11.4 38 4
Sanders 42 433 10.3 45 3
Agholor 39 363 9.3 43 3
Ward 18 140 7.8 13 1
Scott 14 113 8.1 17 0
Hollins 10 125 12.5 20 0
Howard 10 69 6.9 20t 1
D.Jackson 9 159 17.7 53t 2
Arcega-Whiteside 8 130 16.3 30 1
Sproles 6 24 4.0 7 0
Perkins 5 37 7.4 13 0
Matthews 4 33 8.3 10 0
TEAM 337 3455 10.3 53t 25
OPPONENTS 295 3570 12.1 75t 26
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Gerry 2 51 25.5 51t 1
McLeod 2 30 15.0 23 0
Darby 2 29 14.5 16 0
Bradham 1 22 22.0 22 0
Sendejo 1 15 15.0 15 0
Jones 1 1 1.0 1 0
Mills 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 10 156 15.6 51t 1
OPPONENTS 8 36 4.5 17 0
SACKS NO.
Graham 7.5
Barnett 4.5
Curry 4.0
Cox 3.5
Sweat 3.0
Gerry 2.5
Jenkins 2.5
Ridgeway 2.0
Scandrick 2.0
Hall 1.0
Jernigan 1.0
McLeod 1.0
Sendejo 1.0
Avery 0.5
TEAM 36.0
OPPONENTS 35.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Johnston 60 2826 47.1 42.8 24 61 0
TEAM 60 2826 47.1 42.8 24 61 0
OPPONENTS 74 3346 45.2 41.5 30 72 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sproles 11 86 7.8 17 0
Scott 6 43 7.2 13 0
Ward 4 20 5.0 16 0
Agholor 2 7 3.5 4 0
Clement 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 24 156 6.5 17 0
OPPONENTS 27 175 6.5 24 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Clement 3 73 24.3 26 0
Scott 7 162 23.1 29 0
Sanders 14 314 22.4 67 0
Goedert 1 16 16.0 16 0
TEAM 25 565 22.6 67 0
OPPONENTS 20 487 24.4 100t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Agholor 2 0 0
Arcega-Whiteside 0 1 0
Bradham 0 0 1
Clement 2 0 0
Ertz 1 0 0
Gerry 0 0 1
Goedert 2 0 0
Graham 0 0 2
Grugier-Hill 0 0 1
Kelce 1 0 0
Riley 0 0 1
Sanders 2 0 0
Scandrick 0 0 1
Scott 4 1 0
Seumalo 0 1 0
Sproles 1 0 0
Vaitai 0 1 0
Wentz 14 7 0
TEAM 29 11 7
OPPONENTS 15 8 15
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 56 96 90 86 6 334
OPPONENTS 72 120 54 82 0 328
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Elliott 0 0 0 0 29 31 19 21 53 0 86
Howard 7 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42
Ertz 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 38
Sanders 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32
Jeffery 5 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Goedert 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Agholor 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20
D.Jackson 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Scott 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Wentz 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10
Arcega-Whiteside 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Gerry 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Ward 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sproles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
TEAM 38 12 25 0 29 31 19 21 53 0 285
OPPONENTS 39 12 26 1 33 35 19 23 63 0 291
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Elliott 0/ 0 7/ 7 6/ 6 5/ 7 1/ 1
TEAM 0/ 0 7/ 7 6/ 6 5/ 7 1/ 1
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 5/ 5 7/ 7 3/ 4 4/ 7