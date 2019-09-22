Philadelphia-Cleveland Runs

Indians first. Francisco Lindor reaches on error. Throwing error by Jean Segura. Oscar Mercado strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor steals second, advances to third. Throwing error by J.T. Realmuto. Carlos Santana singles to left field. Francisco Lindor scores. Yasiel Puig called out on strikes. Jordan Luplow singles to right field. Carlos Santana to second. Franmil Reyes singles to center field. Jordan Luplow to third. Carlos Santana scores. Kevin Plawecki lines out to deep left center field to Brad Miller.

2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Indians 2, Phillies 0.

Phillies second. Jean Segura doubles to deep left field. Brad Miller flies out to center field to Oscar Mercado. Scott Kingery pops out to Carlos Santana. Adam Haseley doubles to deep left center field. Jean Segura scores. Cesar Hernandez lines out to deep center field to Oscar Mercado.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 2, Phillies 1.

Indians second. Yu Chang flies out to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Ryan Flaherty grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Francisco Lindor walks. Oscar Mercado homers to center field. Francisco Lindor scores. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 4, Phillies 1.

Phillies fourth. Jay Bruce flies out to deep center field to Oscar Mercado. Jean Segura grounds out to second base, Ryan Flaherty to Carlos Santana. Brad Miller homers to center field. Scott Kingery lines out to left field to Jordan Luplow.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 4, Phillies 2.

Phillies fifth. Adam Haseley singles to left field. Cesar Hernandez lines out to deep center field to Oscar Mercado. J.T. Realmuto singles to center field. Adam Haseley to third. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Adam Haseley scores. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Jay Bruce homers to left field. Jean Segura grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Indians 4.

Phillies ninth. Brad Miller homers to right field. Scott Kingery reaches on error. Throwing error by Francisco Lindor. Adam Haseley flies out to center field to Oscar Mercado. Cesar Hernandez singles to right center field. Scott Kingery scores. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left center field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Bryce Harper out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Oscar Mercado. J.T. Realmuto to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 9, Indians 4.