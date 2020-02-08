https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-15040585.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|37
|30.5
|274-588
|.466
|48-144
|243-298
|.815
|839
|22.7
|Harris
|53
|34.3
|396-838
|.473
|95-262
|128-160
|.800
|1015
|19.2
|Simmons
|51
|36.2
|341-580
|.588
|2-6
|168-269
|.625
|852
|16.7
|Richardson
|39
|31.1
|211-486
|.434
|61-184
|90-110
|.818
|573
|14.7
|Horford
|48
|30.9
|241-544
|.443
|71-216
|39-54
|.722
|592
|12.3
|Korkmaz
|52
|21.1
|175-406
|.431
|99-253
|36-51
|.706
|485
|9.3
|Milton
|20
|15.8
|46-107
|.430
|18-55
|23-30
|.767
|133
|6.7
|Burke
|25
|13.2
|59-127
|.465
|16-38
|13-18
|.722
|147
|5.9
|Ennis
|49
|15.8
|100-226
|.442
|37-106
|48-61
|.787
|285
|5.8
|Scott
|53
|17.4
|108-269
|.401
|61-176
|24-27
|.889
|301
|5.7
|Thybulle
|45
|20.4
|77-190
|.405
|45-121
|23-36
|.639
|222
|4.9
|Neto
|44
|10.9
|67-153
|.438
|24-63
|14-18
|.778
|172
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|22
|10.0
|32-64
|.500
|7-21
|5-11
|.455
|76
|3.5
|Pelle
|15
|10.9
|17-29
|.586
|0-0
|6-12
|.500
|40
|2.7
|Shayok
|2
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Smith
|7
|4.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-3
|2-4
|.500
|8
|1.1
|Bolden
|4
|3.5
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|4
|1.0
|TEAM
|53
|240.9
|2150-4626
|.465
|585-1652
|862-1161
|.742
|5747
|108.4
|OPPONENTS
|53
|240.9
|2065-4530
|.456
|531-1512
|967-1310
|.738
|5628
|106.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|96
|348
|444
|12.0
|118
|3.2
|128
|1
|28
|112
|48
|Harris
|36
|319
|355
|6.7
|157
|3.0
|121
|0
|39
|81
|31
|Simmons
|100
|299
|399
|7.8
|421
|8.3
|167
|0
|110
|181
|31
|Richardson
|31
|96
|127
|3.3
|129
|3.3
|104
|0
|37
|84
|24
|Horford
|74
|248
|322
|6.7
|188
|3.9
|103
|0
|44
|52
|41
|Korkmaz
|14
|102
|116
|2.2
|50
|1.0
|74
|0
|25
|37
|13
|Milton
|5
|39
|44
|2.2
|31
|1.6
|40
|0
|8
|22
|1
|Burke
|15
|20
|35
|1.4
|53
|2.1
|21
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|48
|102
|150
|3.1
|41
|.8
|85
|0
|23
|31
|14
|Scott
|43
|139
|182
|3.4
|30
|.6
|66
|0
|17
|20
|4
|Thybulle
|23
|46
|69
|1.5
|55
|1.2
|104
|0
|67
|40
|39
|Neto
|11
|37
|48
|1.1
|64
|1.5
|37
|0
|20
|35
|5
|O'Quinn
|27
|54
|81
|3.7
|32
|1.5
|29
|0
|4
|18
|17
|Pelle
|14
|40
|54
|3.6
|7
|.5
|35
|0
|1
|12
|23
|Shayok
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bolden
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|537
|1895
|2432
|45.9
|1379
|26.0
|1122
|1
|434
|783
|292
|OPPONENTS
|449
|1768
|2217
|41.8
|1171
|22.1
|1081
|2
|389
|755
|205
View Comments