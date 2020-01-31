Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 33 31.0 255-531 .480 42-127 218-267 .816 770 23.3
Harris 49 34.5 370-774 .478 86-244 127-158 .804 953 19.4
Simmons 47 36.1 314-539 .583 2-5 150-242 .620 780 16.6
Richardson 38 31.5 209-479 .436 61-183 90-110 .818 569 15.0
Horford 44 31.1 226-501 .451 61-190 39-54 .722 552 12.5
Korkmaz 48 20.8 152-360 .422 86-223 29-42 .690 419 8.7
Burke 23 13.6 58-121 .479 16-36 13-18 .722 145 6.3
Milton 16 13.1 34-75 .453 15-42 18-25 .720 101 6.3
Ennis 47 16.1 98-221 .443 37-103 48-61 .787 281 6.0
Scott 49 17.7 99-251 .394 54-164 20-23 .870 272 5.6
Thybulle 41 20.1 68-176 .386 41-112 23-36 .639 200 4.9
Neto 40 11.5 67-145 .462 24-58 13-16 .813 171 4.3
O'Quinn 21 10.3 30-61 .492 7-21 3-8 .375 70 3.3
Pelle 14 11.1 15-27 .556 0-0 5-10 .500 35 2.5
Smith 3 7.0 1-6 .167 0-2 2-4 .500 4 1.3
Bolden 4 3.5 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 241.0 1998-4270 .468 532-1511 798-1076 .742 5326 108.7
OPPONENTS 49 241.0 1897-4178 .454 490-1392 872-1190 .733 5156 105.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 83 323 406 12.3 106 3.2 114 1 25 100 44
Harris 34 297 331 6.8 145 3.0 116 0 37 78 29
Simmons 93 271 364 7.7 390 8.3 153 0 104 162 29
Richardson 30 95 125 3.3 129 3.4 101 0 37 80 23
Horford 69 226 295 6.7 176 4.0 95 0 42 49 40
Korkmaz 10 91 101 2.1 41 .9 67 0 24 33 12
Burke 14 20 34 1.5 50 2.2 19 0 7 12 1
Milton 4 30 34 2.1 22 1.4 28 0 4 18 1
Ennis 48 100 148 3.1 40 .9 84 0 22 30 13
Scott 41 125 166 3.4 29 .6 63 0 16 17 4
Thybulle 22 44 66 1.6 52 1.3 93 0 64 39 34
Neto 6 34 40 1.0 62 1.6 36 0 20 33 5
O'Quinn 23 54 77 3.7 31 1.5 29 0 4 18 17
Pelle 12 39 51 3.6 7 .5 31 0 1 11 21
Smith 0 2 2 .7 2 .7 2 0 2 1 0
Bolden 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 489 1752 2241 45.7 1282 26.2 1035 1 410 723 273
OPPONENTS 416 1624 2040 41.6 1085 22.1 1011 2 356 713 188