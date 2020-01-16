https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14980255.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|31
|31.1
|238-504
|.472
|38-118
|211-252
|.837
|725
|23.4
|Harris
|42
|34.1
|326-669
|.487
|71-198
|101-128
|.789
|824
|19.6
|Richardson
|34
|32.4
|195-446
|.437
|59-174
|85-105
|.810
|534
|15.7
|Simmons
|40
|35.8
|252-445
|.566
|2-5
|106-182
|.582
|612
|15.3
|Horford
|38
|30.9
|194-432
|.449
|53-159
|33-48
|.688
|474
|12.5
|Korkmaz
|41
|20.3
|123-288
|.427
|65-173
|23-33
|.697
|334
|8.1
|Burke
|22
|14.1
|58-121
|.479
|16-36
|13-18
|.722
|145
|6.6
|Ennis
|40
|17.6
|91-205
|.444
|35-96
|41-53
|.774
|258
|6.5
|Scott
|42
|18.6
|89-221
|.403
|49-146
|18-21
|.857
|245
|5.8
|Thybulle
|34
|18.3
|53-132
|.402
|33-79
|19-28
|.679
|158
|4.6
|Neto
|33
|10.5
|52-106
|.491
|17-41
|10-12
|.833
|131
|4.0
|Milton
|12
|8.5
|16-42
|.381
|5-22
|10-13
|.769
|47
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|19
|10.3
|26-53
|.491
|6-18
|3-8
|.375
|61
|3.2
|Pelle
|12
|10.8
|15-25
|.600
|0-0
|4-8
|.500
|34
|2.8
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|42
|241.2
|1729-3690
|.469
|449-1265
|677-911
|.743
|4584
|109.1
|OPPONENTS
|42
|241.2
|1634-3592
|.455
|420-1164
|752-1021
|.737
|4440
|105.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|79
|303
|382
|12.3
|102
|3.3
|109
|1
|25
|93
|42
|Harris
|33
|251
|284
|6.8
|125
|3.0
|99
|0
|33
|66
|25
|Richardson
|28
|85
|113
|3.3
|117
|3.4
|95
|0
|34
|71
|22
|Simmons
|76
|228
|304
|7.6
|337
|8.4
|137
|0
|85
|139
|27
|Horford
|64
|186
|250
|6.6
|148
|3.9
|86
|0
|38
|41
|37
|Korkmaz
|10
|80
|90
|2.2
|33
|.8
|53
|0
|23
|27
|7
|Burke
|14
|20
|34
|1.5
|50
|2.3
|19
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|46
|92
|138
|3.4
|36
|.9
|81
|0
|19
|26
|13
|Scott
|32
|106
|138
|3.3
|25
|.6
|54
|0
|13
|14
|3
|Thybulle
|15
|33
|48
|1.4
|41
|1.2
|76
|0
|48
|30
|28
|Neto
|5
|26
|31
|.9
|46
|1.4
|23
|0
|15
|27
|2
|Milton
|2
|13
|15
|1.2
|9
|.8
|15
|0
|1
|13
|1
|O'Quinn
|22
|49
|71
|3.7
|28
|1.5
|25
|0
|2
|17
|15
|Pelle
|11
|32
|43
|3.6
|5
|.4
|28
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|437
|1504
|1941
|46.2
|1102
|26.2
|900
|1
|345
|619
|240
|OPPONENTS
|355
|1377
|1732
|41.2
|914
|21.8
|866
|2
|308
|596
|168
