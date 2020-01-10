https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14964876.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|31
|31.1
|238-504
|.472
|38-118
|211-252
|.837
|725
|23.4
|Harris
|39
|34.0
|296-611
|.484
|64-180
|99-123
|.805
|755
|19.4
|Richardson
|31
|32.1
|176-401
|.439
|55-156
|73-92
|.793
|480
|15.5
|Simmons
|37
|35.5
|228-404
|.564
|2-5
|99-170
|.582
|557
|15.1
|Horford
|35
|30.7
|179-391
|.458
|48-138
|28-42
|.667
|434
|12.4
|Korkmaz
|38
|20.3
|116-265
|.438
|61-159
|21-28
|.750
|314
|8.3
|Burke
|20
|14.8
|55-114
|.482
|15-33
|13-17
|.765
|138
|6.9
|Ennis
|38
|17.8
|88-196
|.449
|35-94
|41-53
|.774
|252
|6.6
|Scott
|39
|18.6
|85-205
|.415
|47-135
|14-17
|.824
|231
|5.9
|Thybulle
|31
|17.6
|49-116
|.422
|31-69
|16-24
|.667
|145
|4.7
|Milton
|11
|9.0
|15-41
|.366
|5-22
|10-13
|.769
|45
|4.1
|Neto
|30
|11.2
|48-98
|.490
|16-38
|6-8
|.750
|118
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|19
|10.3
|26-53
|.491
|6-18
|3-8
|.375
|61
|3.2
|Pelle
|9
|9.8
|10-15
|.667
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|24
|2.7
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|39
|241.3
|1610-3415
|.471
|423-1165
|638-855
|.746
|4281
|109.8
|OPPONENTS
|39
|241.3
|1523-3340
|.456
|387-1086
|691-933
|.741
|4124
|105.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|79
|303
|382
|12.3
|102
|3.3
|109
|1
|25
|93
|42
|Harris
|29
|224
|253
|6.5
|118
|3.0
|96
|0
|31
|63
|25
|Richardson
|24
|78
|102
|3.3
|112
|3.6
|87
|0
|33
|65
|19
|Simmons
|69
|210
|279
|7.5
|312
|8.4
|124
|0
|79
|133
|26
|Horford
|59
|169
|228
|6.5
|132
|3.8
|78
|0
|34
|38
|33
|Korkmaz
|8
|77
|85
|2.2
|30
|.8
|53
|0
|20
|25
|7
|Burke
|14
|20
|34
|1.7
|49
|2.5
|18
|0
|7
|11
|1
|Ennis
|43
|86
|129
|3.4
|35
|.9
|77
|0
|19
|25
|13
|Scott
|28
|97
|125
|3.2
|24
|.6
|51
|0
|12
|14
|2
|Thybulle
|11
|26
|37
|1.2
|39
|1.3
|63
|0
|43
|29
|22
|Milton
|2
|13
|15
|1.4
|8
|.7
|15
|0
|1
|13
|1
|Neto
|5
|26
|31
|1.0
|44
|1.5
|22
|0
|14
|26
|2
|O'Quinn
|22
|49
|71
|3.7
|28
|1.5
|25
|0
|2
|17
|15
|Pelle
|5
|21
|26
|2.9
|5
|.6
|18
|0
|0
|7
|12
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|398
|1399
|1797
|46.1
|1038
|26.6
|836
|1
|321
|590
|220
|OPPONENTS
|320
|1264
|1584
|40.6
|848
|21.7
|810
|2
|290
|556
|153
