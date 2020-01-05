https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14950922.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|30
|31.0
|231-487
|.474
|38-115
|207-247
|.838
|707
|23.6
|Harris
|37
|34.3
|282-583
|.484
|58-169
|99-123
|.805
|721
|19.5
|Simmons
|35
|35.3
|213-377
|.565
|2-5
|93-160
|.581
|521
|14.9
|Richardson
|29
|31.8
|158-368
|.429
|52-147
|60-78
|.769
|428
|14.8
|Horford
|33
|30.6
|166-370
|.449
|45-133
|27-39
|.692
|404
|12.2
|Korkmaz
|36
|20.5
|111-254
|.437
|57-151
|20-27
|.741
|299
|8.3
|Burke
|18
|14.9
|50-104
|.481
|13-29
|13-17
|.765
|126
|7.0
|Ennis
|36
|17.7
|84-184
|.457
|32-89
|41-53
|.774
|241
|6.7
|Scott
|37
|18.4
|80-193
|.415
|44-129
|12-15
|.800
|216
|5.8
|Thybulle
|30
|17.6
|49-112
|.438
|31-67
|16-24
|.667
|145
|4.8
|Milton
|11
|9.0
|15-41
|.366
|5-22
|10-13
|.769
|45
|4.1
|Neto
|30
|11.2
|48-98
|.490
|16-38
|6-8
|.750
|118
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|19
|10.3
|26-53
|.491
|6-18
|3-8
|.375
|61
|3.2
|Pelle
|8
|9.5
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|18
|2.3
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|241.4
|1521-3237
|.470
|399-1112
|611-820
|.745
|4052
|109.5
|OPPONENTS
|37
|241.4
|1445-3163
|.457
|361-1021
|662-894
|.740
|3913
|105.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|77
|296
|373
|12.4
|94
|3.1
|105
|1
|25
|91
|42
|Harris
|29
|211
|240
|6.5
|111
|3.0
|89
|0
|29
|61
|25
|Simmons
|63
|192
|255
|7.3
|301
|8.6
|119
|0
|77
|128
|26
|Richardson
|24
|73
|97
|3.3
|101
|3.5
|80
|0
|32
|62
|19
|Horford
|53
|163
|216
|6.5
|122
|3.7
|74
|0
|33
|34
|31
|Korkmaz
|8
|71
|79
|2.2
|29
|.8
|50
|0
|20
|24
|7
|Burke
|13
|18
|31
|1.7
|45
|2.5
|18
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Ennis
|42
|84
|126
|3.5
|35
|1.0
|72
|0
|16
|23
|12
|Scott
|25
|94
|119
|3.2
|23
|.6
|50
|0
|11
|14
|2
|Thybulle
|8
|24
|32
|1.1
|37
|1.2
|62
|0
|43
|28
|22
|Milton
|2
|13
|15
|1.4
|8
|.7
|15
|0
|1
|13
|1
|Neto
|5
|26
|31
|1.0
|44
|1.5
|22
|0
|14
|26
|2
|O'Quinn
|22
|49
|71
|3.7
|28
|1.5
|25
|0
|2
|17
|15
|Pelle
|5
|17
|22
|2.8
|5
|.6
|16
|0
|0
|6
|10
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|376
|1331
|1707
|46.1
|983
|26.6
|797
|1
|311
|567
|215
|OPPONENTS
|298
|1201
|1499
|40.5
|814
|22.0
|772
|2
|278
|528
|149
View Comments