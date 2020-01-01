https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-76ers-Stax-14943208.php
Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|29
|30.9
|224-470
|.477
|38-112
|201-241
|.834
|687
|23.7
|Harris
|36
|34.1
|274-565
|.485
|56-165
|93-117
|.795
|697
|19.4
|Richardson
|28
|31.6
|156-358
|.436
|50-141
|59-76
|.776
|421
|15.0
|Simmons
|34
|35.1
|200-357
|.560
|2-5
|90-153
|.588
|492
|14.5
|Horford
|32
|30.5
|163-362
|.450
|44-129
|27-39
|.692
|397
|12.4
|Korkmaz
|35
|20.6
|108-248
|.435
|56-147
|19-25
|.760
|291
|8.3
|Burke
|17
|14.8
|45-97
|.464
|13-28
|12-15
|.800
|115
|6.8
|Ennis
|36
|17.7
|84-184
|.457
|32-89
|41-53
|.774
|241
|6.7
|Scott
|36
|18.6
|80-189
|.423
|44-125
|12-15
|.800
|216
|6.0
|Thybulle
|30
|17.6
|49-112
|.438
|31-67
|16-24
|.667
|145
|4.8
|Milton
|11
|9.0
|15-41
|.366
|5-22
|10-13
|.769
|45
|4.1
|Neto
|29
|11.4
|47-96
|.490
|16-37
|6-8
|.750
|116
|4.0
|O'Quinn
|19
|10.3
|26-53
|.491
|6-18
|3-8
|.375
|61
|3.2
|Pelle
|8
|9.5
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|18
|2.3
|Bolden
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|36
|241.4
|1479-3145
|.470
|393-1085
|593-795
|.746
|3944
|109.6
|OPPONENTS
|36
|241.4
|1404-3077
|.456
|349-989
|638-862
|.740
|3795
|105.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|76
|285
|361
|12.4
|91
|3.1
|101
|1
|23
|88
|41
|Harris
|29
|209
|238
|6.6
|109
|3.0
|86
|0
|29
|61
|24
|Richardson
|24
|73
|97
|3.5
|93
|3.3
|77
|0
|31
|59
|19
|Simmons
|57
|185
|242
|7.1
|290
|8.5
|114
|0
|74
|125
|22
|Horford
|51
|157
|208
|6.5
|120
|3.8
|73
|0
|33
|34
|31
|Korkmaz
|8
|70
|78
|2.2
|28
|.8
|50
|0
|19
|24
|7
|Burke
|13
|15
|28
|1.6
|42
|2.5
|15
|0
|7
|9
|1
|Ennis
|42
|84
|126
|3.5
|35
|1.0
|72
|0
|16
|23
|12
|Scott
|25
|90
|115
|3.2
|22
|.6
|48
|0
|11
|14
|2
|Thybulle
|8
|24
|32
|1.1
|37
|1.2
|62
|0
|43
|28
|22
|Milton
|2
|13
|15
|1.4
|8
|.7
|15
|0
|1
|13
|1
|Neto
|4
|26
|30
|1.0
|43
|1.5
|21
|0
|14
|25
|2
|O'Quinn
|22
|49
|71
|3.7
|28
|1.5
|25
|0
|2
|17
|15
|Pelle
|5
|17
|22
|2.8
|5
|.6
|16
|0
|0
|6
|10
|Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Shayok
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|366
|1297
|1663
|46.2
|951
|26.4
|775
|1
|304
|556
|209
|OPPONENTS
|290
|1163
|1453
|40.4
|792
|22.0
|748
|2
|272
|514
|146
