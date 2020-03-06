Recommended Video:

Carolina 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia 1 1 2 4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Provorov 13 (Laughton, Grant), 18:23.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Raffl 8 (Laughton, Pitlick), 9:34.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Williams 4 (McGinn, Staal), 2:55. 4, Philadelphia, Aube-Kubel 7 (Thompson), 4:28. 5, Philadelphia, Couturier 22 (Voracek, Giroux), 4:54.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-7-15_29. Philadelphia 9-12-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Nedeljkovic 0-2-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 23-12-3 (29-28).

A_18,900 (19,543). T_2:20.

Referees_Dean Morton, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brad Kovachik.